No. 19 Texas Tech stuns top-ranked Baylor in second straight upset win

Texas Tech's Adonis Arms celebrates after leading the Red Raiders to an upset win over No. 1 Baylor on Tuesday night in Waco. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The last two undefeated teams in college basketball fell on Tuesday night.

No. 19 Texas Tech pulled off its second consecutive upset win on Tuesday with a huge 65-62 win over No. 1 Baylor, handing the Bears their first loss of the season and snapping an impressive 21-game win streak dating back to last season’s national championship run.

The Bears were just two games shy of tying the longest win streak in Big 12 history, a mark they set during the 2019-20 season.

Won the battle! pic.twitter.com/7rLEcaoslt — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) January 12, 2022

The Red Raiders, who have been dealing with multiple injuries and COVID-19 absences in recent weeks, have now won two top-10 matchups in a row. They beat No. 9 Kansas 75-67 on Saturday.

Texas Tech opened the game at Ferrell Center on the wrong side of a 21-9 run, and had to battle back almost instantly. The Red Raiders did hold Baylor scoreless for the final 6:13 of the first half, though, which allowed them to enter the break down just five.

Then, after a tight battle through most of the second half, Texas Tech held Baylor scoreless again for nearly five minutes to claim a seven-point lead, its largest of the game. While Baylor cut the game back down to a single possession after a 5-0 run from James Akinjo in the final minute, Akinjo missed a game-tying 3-pointer just before the buzzer — which gave Texas Tech the three-point win.

Both Akinjo and Adam Flagler led Baylor with 17 points in the loss, and L Cryer added 10 points off the bench. They were the only players to score in double figures for Baylor.

Adonis Arms led Texas Tech with 14 points and nine rebounds while shooting 7-of-13 from the field. Both Bryson Williams and Kevin Obanor added 13 points, and Kevin McCullar — who missed two games with an ankle injury before returning on Tuesday — dropped 12 points off the bench. Leading scorer Terrence Shannon is still out with a back injury.

Stanford hands No. 5 USC first loss in upset

USC jumped to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press poll this week, which marked the Trojan’s highest ranking since 1974.

Their time in the top-5, though, will be short.

Unranked Stanford knocked off USC 75-69 on Tuesday, which marked the Cardinals’ first win over a top-5 team in more than a decade.

First top-5 win for the Card since 2007!!!#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/C7cz5yfF7p — Stanford Men's Basketball (@StanfordMBB) January 12, 2022

USC had won 13 straight before the loss, though had yet to play a ranked opponent. A game against then-No. 9 Arizona was postponed due to COVID-19.

Stanford, which hadn't played since before Christmas due to coronavirus troubles,

Both Harrison Ingram and Spencer Jones dropped 21 points for the Cardinal, though were the only players to score in double figures.

Isaiah Mobley led the Trojans with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Bookie Ellis added 14 points. USC, which was just one game shy of tying the program’s best start in more than 50 years, missed six of its last seven shots of the game.