Texas Tech to hire North Texas coach Grant McCasland after Mean Green win NIT championship

Grant McCasland’s win in Las Vegas on Thursday night may have solidified his new gig.

Texas Tech is set to hire McCasland as its next head coach on a six-year, $18 million, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander. Talks between Texas Tech and McCasland have been ongoing for weeks, per the report, and the program is expected to announce the hire on Friday.

The move comes just hours after McCasland led North Texas to a 68-61 win over UAB to win the NIT championship. The Mean Green went 31-7 this season in Conference-USA.

Grant McCasland and North Texas beat UAB on Thursday night to win the NIT championship. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

McCasland has been at North Texas for six seasons. He was hired in 2017 after one year leading Arkansas State in the Sun Belt. He compiled a 135-65 overall record at North Texas, won two CUSA regular season titles and reached the NCAA tournament once. The Mean Green upset then-No. 4 seed Purdue in the first round of that tournament. McCasland has also worked as an assistant at Baylor under longtime coach Scott Drew.

North Texas will reportedly promote associate head coach Ross Hodge to replace McCasland.