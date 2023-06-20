Texas Tech roundup: Texas Football names Jaylon Hutchings, Austin McNamara state's best

Texas Tech nose tackle Jaylon Hutchings was named the best defensive lineman and Red Raiders punter Austin McNamara was named the best special teams player on the all-Texas college team in the annual summer edition of Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine.

Hutchings, McNamara and Tech running back Tahj Brooks are first-team honorees on the all-Texas college team. Tech wide receiver Jerand Bradley and offensive guard Cole Spencer are on the second team.

Texas Football forecasts Texas Tech for fifth place in the newly expanded 14-team Big 12. The top four are Texas, Kansas State, Oklahoma and TCU. After Tech in the top 10 are Brigham Young, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Central Florida and Kansas. Rounding out Texas Football's forecast, in order, are Houston, Iowa State, Cincinnati and West Virginia.

Hutchings, a sixth-year senior from Forney, has started the Red Raiders' past 46 games. He was credited last season with 50 tackles, including 5 1/2 tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks.

McNamara, a fifth-year senior from Gilbert (Ariz.) Highland, has been the Red Raiders' punter each of the past four years. He averaged 45.0 yards per punt in 2019, 46.3 yards in 2020, a school-record 48.2 yards in 2021 and 44.3 yards in 2022. McNamara has 64 punts of at least 50 yards, and his career average of 45.3 has him on pace to break the Tech career record of 43.7 yards set by Taylor Symmank from 2012-15.

Brooks, a fourth-year senior from Manor, rushed for 691 yards and seven touchdowns last year after rushing for 568 yards and seven TDs the year before. Bradley, a third-year sophomore from DeSoto, caught 51 passes for 744 yards and six TDs last season.

Spencer, a seventh-year senior from Louisville (Ky.) Trinity, sat out last season while recovering from knee and back surgeries. However, he started 44 games from 2017-21 at Western Kentucky.

Texas Tech on Tuesday announced the signing of transfer Vicente Marzilio, who won the Conference USA individual championship as a freshman for North Texas in 2021.

Texas Tech on Tuesday announced the signing of Vicente Marzilio, a former Conference USA individual champion and three-time qualifier for NCAA regional play.

Marzilio, from Don Torcuato, Argentina, has one year of eligibility remaining. He averaged 72.47 strokes per round over the past three seasons for the Mean Green.

Marzilio was the Conference USA freshman of the year for the 2020-21 season, during which he won the conference title individually. In seven starts that year, he posted five top-20 finishes and was 21st in the NCAA Stillwater Regional. During the 2021-22 season, he got second at the Latin America Amateur Championship, automatically advancing to the final stage of qualifying for the U.S. Open and the British Open.

This past year, Marzilio posted seven top-25 finishes, including a tie for second at the Trinity Forest Invitational and a third place at the C-USA championships. He played in the NCAA Norman Regional for the second year in a row as an individual, finishing tied for 39th after he tied for 34th in 2022.

Last week, Tech hired James Vargas, who spent the past two years at Arizona, to be the Red Raiders' associate head coach. Vargas was on the UNT staff during Marzilio's freshman season.

