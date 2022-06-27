Texas Tech Red Raiders Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

Texas Tech 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Texas Tech Schedule & Analysis

Tyler Shough, QB Sr.

One massive caveat here. The No. 1 player is going to be the starting quarterback in this high-powered passing offense. And that’s going to be …

Donovan Smith? Behran Morton? It’ll be decided in fall camp.

The 6-5, 225-pound Shough has NFL size, arm, and tools to be special in this attack. He started out at Oregon hitting 65% of his passes for 1,703 yards and 16 touchdowns with six picks in two seasons, transferred to Texas Tech, won the job, and hit 70% of his throws for 872 yards and six touchdowns with three picks before breaking his collarbone. He also ran for two scores last year.

Tyree Wilson, DE Sr.

6-6, 275. 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 TFL in one year at Texas A&M. 48 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 15 TFL in two years at Texas Tech. Honorable Mention All-Big 12.

Cole Spencer, OT Sr.

6-4, 300. Three year starter at left tackle for WKU, started three games in his first season before that. 2021 First Team All-Conference USA. 2020 Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Huge addition to our offensive line!#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/pcVI5c5NEN — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) March 7, 2022

Donovan Smith, QB Soph.

6-5, 230. 85-of-139 (61%), 1,181 yards, 7 TD, 2 INT, 155 rushing yards, 3 TD last year.

Austin McNamara, P Jr.

6-4, 195. 142 punts, 6,578 yards (46.3 yards per punt), 48 put inside the 20, 49 punts over 50 yards. 2019 & 2020 First Team All-Big 12. 2021 Second Team All-Big 12.

Story continues

Jaylon Hutchings, DT Sr.

6-0, 305. 96 tackles, 6 sacks, 14 TFL in four seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big 12.

Krishon Merriweather, LB Sr.

6-0, 240. 127 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 broken up pass in two seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big 12.

SaRodorick Thompson, RB Sr.

6-0, 215. 401 carries, 1,980 yards (4.9 ypc), 68 catches, 401 yards in four seasons. Two-time Honorable Mention All-Big 12.

Reggie Pearson, LB Sr.

5-11, 200. 65 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, 4 broken up passes in two years at Wisconsin. 54 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble last year at Texas Tech. Honorable Mention All-Big 12.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S Sr.

5-11, 195. 93 tackles, 3 INT, 10 broken up passes, 1 fumble recovery, 2 TFL in two seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big 12.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

Texas Tech 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Texas Tech Schedule & Analysis

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1

1

1