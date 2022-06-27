Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Texas Tech season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

Head Coach: Joey McGuire, 1st year at Texas Tech

2021 Preview: Overall: 7-6, Conference: 3-6

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Texas Tech Top 10 Players

Texas Tech Schedule & Analysis

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview 2022

Texas Tech is looking to have its cake and eat it, too.

It’s Texas Tech. You know the branding.

Lots of offense, more offense, a rumor of a defense, lots of yards, lots of fun, and the other team wins.

Texas Tech was able to bust a brutal stretch of five straight losing seasons, and it took a Liberty Bowl win over Mike Leach’s Mississippi State team to get there.

In comes Joey McGuire to take over as the new coach, representing the first time since hiring Tommy Tuberville that the program went with a defensive-minded head man. The difference being that Tuberville was already an established guy. This is McGuire’s first head coaching job after helping Dave Aranda’s Baylor defense over the last two years.

So the goal is for there to be more of a defensive-mindset to the Texas Tech program … to a point.

There’s going to be more pressure, more attacking, and more of an emphasis on coming up with big plays. Meanwhile, the offense is about to make Texas Tech look the part again.

Western Kentucky’s offense had a hard time scoring for a few years. Head coach Tyson Helton had enough of that, so he brought in Houston Baptist offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, star QB Bailey Zappe, and as many parts to one of the best attacks in the FCS to spice things up.

The Hilltoppers offensively went from zero to hero almost instantly.

Texas Tech already has the parts, and McGuire was able to tap Kittley to come in and make them all create the same magic he bought to Bowling Green, Kentucky. Combine that O with McGuire’s D and this will be one dangerous team to make the Big 12 freak out.

Story continues

Considering what’s coming with all of the changes in the league for the next few years, Texas Tech might just have the right combination to become a major player.

At the very least, this is one of the hot programs now in a conference that’s about to bring aboard a whole lot of energy with the new schools coming in 2023.

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Texas Tech Top 10 Players

Texas Tech Schedule & Analysis

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview 2022: Offense, Defense NEXT

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview 2022: Offense

You know that Western Kentucky offense last year that the kids were all slamming to? You know, the one with QB Bailey Zappe winging it all around the yard with the No. 1 passing offense in the nation as part of an attack that amassed 535 yards and 44 points per game? Yeah. that’s coming to Lubbock.

New head coach Joey McGuire made his name on the defensive side, but he was able to get Zach Kittley – the architect behind the big-time Houston Baptist offense of 2020 and last year’s WKU air attack – as the offensive coordinator.

It’s not like Texas Tech isn’t used to high-powered offenses, but being 56th in the nation in total O and averaging 30 points per game isn’t going to cut it at this place.

Welcome to the return of a wide open, high-flying fun show of a passing game at Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders have the quarterbacks to run it. Now the coaching staff has to settle on who the guy should be. Former

Oregon transfer Tyler Shough has the best skills and the biggest upside, but he was hurt early last year with a broken collarbone and didn’t take the job by the horns this offseason. Donovan Smith is a 6-5, 230-pound bomber who was great at the end of last year, and Behren Morton was a terrific recruit from the 2021 class who’s getting his shot. Whoever wins this gig will be one of the nation’s statistical superstars.

The receivers will emerge. Leading target Eric Ezukanma is gone, but Myles Price is a speedy option who averaged over 14 yards per catch, Baylor Cupp is a great tight end get from Texas A&M, and there will be several untested options about to be thrown into the spotlight. This offense gets receivers open.

The running game isn’t going to be ignored in this offense, but it’ll certainly take a back seat. SaRodorick Thompson ran for 500 yards and ten scores, Tajh Brooks led the team with 568 yards and seven touchdowns, and as long as theses two are averaging five yards per pop, they’ll be doing their job.

The offensive line knows how to pass protect. It wasn’t dominant last year, but it was decent enough. There will be some shifting around with just two starters returning, but the transfer portal is helping the cause with Cole Spencer an all-star tackle from WKU, Cade Briggs a ready-to-go center from New Mexico, and Monroe Mills likely to step in somewhere.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview 2022: Defense

The defense could stand to be better, but it wasn’t totally awful. It allowed 405 yards and 30 points per game – good for seventh in the Big 12 in both categories – but it needs to be far better at getting into the backfield and much stronger on third downs.

Enter new defensive Tim DeRuyter, who’s going to bring the funk from all sides and generate pressure from all areas in the 3-3-5 alignment. It starts with …

Tyree Wilson. The Red Raiders might not have done much to get behind the line, but the 6-6, 275-pound Wilson did his part on the end with seven sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. The line lost Devin Drew to Nebraska, but in comes Myles Cole from ULM to be in the end rotation, and Jaylon Hutchings is a decent veteran on the nose to go with interior pass rusher Tony Bradford.

The linebackers lose star tackler Colin Schooler along with Riko Jeffers – they combined for 178 tackles – but bringing in Dimitri Moore from Vanderbilt will help and 240-pound Krishon Merriweather is a big tackler in the middle of the group.

More big plays from the secondary are a must after finishing dead last in the Big 12 allowing 268 yards per game. Safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is a good returning part after leading the team with three picks and ten broken up passes.

He’s also the leading returning tackler with 62 stops, and hybrid Reggie Pearson will play a mixture of safety and extra linebacker in the Spur position. Now the corners have to rise up and do more.

Texas Tech 2022 Preview | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Texas Tech Top 10 Players

Texas Tech Schedule & Analysis

Texas Tech Red Raiders: Keys To The Season, Top Game, Top Transfer, Fun Stats NEXT

Texas Tech Red Raiders: Keys To The Season, Top Game, Top Transfer, Fun Stats

Texas Tech Red Raiders: Key To The 2022 Offense

Don’t be afraid of the running game.



Yeah, the Western Kentucky offense was a thrilling ride that put up ridiculous numbers in bunches. It also stressed the heck out of the defense that was always on the field.

The Hilltopper offense only had the ball for around 27 minutes per game, the ground attack was too often an afterthought, and the defense got pounded on by the better offenses.

Texas Tech will gladly take the same offensive production that OC Zach Kittley brought to WKU last year, but a little bit of control at times wouldn’t be a bad thing. The running backs are in place to grind it out once in a while and run a little bit of clock.

Texas Tech Red Raiders: Key To The 2022 Defense

More big plays are a must from the pass defense.



Teams are going to throw and keep throwing some more on the Texas Tech D – that’s the cost of doing business against a team with an offense that’s going to crank things up a few notches. Yes, the pass defense will give up 250 yards on a regular basis …

But there need to be interceptions to put a halt to things.

The defense picked off four passes in the season opener against Houston, it came up with two in the win over Iowa State, and that was about it. It got four in the other 11 games, and that’s after going all of 2020 without coming up with multiple picks in any game.

That’s why …

Texas Tech Red Raiders: Key Player To The 2022 Season

CB Adrian Frye, Sr.

The secondary has enough experience to be okay, and the pass rush is about to ramp up a few notches to give a whole lot of help – at least that’s the hope.

Frye is a veteran corner with 85 career tackles, seven interceptions, and 14 broken up passes, but he hasn’t been able to build too much off of his five-pick freshman season.

Now he’s the fifth-year senior leader of the group, and he’s got to be a lockdown No. 1 corner who takes the ball away more.

Texas Tech Red Raiders: Key Transfer

LB Dimitri Moore, Sr.

The offense is going to work. It’s going to put up a bazillion yards and be a whole lot of fun, but can the defense hold up? There’s a good base in place, but the D needs more. That’s where Moore comes in.

The 6-3, 235-pound transfer from Vanderbilt might not be a big pass rusher on the outside – that’s what the D will be asking for out of its linebackers – but he made 219 tackles with 1.5 sacks and ten tackles for loss in three years in the SEC. He’s ready to step in and shine at one spot in the corps.

Texas Tech Key Game To The 2022 Season

Texas, Sept. 24

Texas had a losing season, it struggled, and it was a failure over the second half of the season – it lost to freaking Kansas. And it also whacked Texas Tech 70-35 in the Big 12 opener.

That was a year after hanging up 63 on the Red Raiders, and 49 the year before that, and 41 the year before that.

2017 was the last time Texas Tech was able to beat the Longhorns, losing five of the last six. With road games at Kansas State and Oklahoma State to follow, getting the win could be a must.

Texas Tech Red Raiders: 2021 Fun Stats

– 4th Down Conversions: Opponents 23-of-31 (74%) – Texas Tech 14-of-29 (48%)

– Points Per Game: Texas Tech 30.3 – Opponents 30.2

– Time of Possession: Opponents 31:53 – Opponents 28:07

Texas Tech 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Texas Tech Top 10 Players

Texas Tech Schedule & Analysis

Texas Tech Red Raiders Season Prediction, What Will Happen NEXT

Texas Tech Red Raiders Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Texas Tech has always been an entertaining team with lots of offense, wild games, and crazy back-and-forth games that put up numbers for both sides.

But the wins haven’t always been there.

With a new head coach, the potential for one of the highest-powered offenses in college football, and with a slew of big recruits on the way to be part of the fun in the near future, Joey McGuire has made this a hot program to get fired up about.

First it has to get through what should be an interesting season full of several twists and turns.

Set The Texas Tech Red Raiders Regular Season Win Total At … 6

Can the offensive punch be enough of a differentiating factor to win enough wild shootouts to get to six wins and a bowl game?

Last year’s team went through a late-season coaching change and rose up to play its best game of the season in the bowl game blowout over Mississippi State. That was great, but lost in the big, splashy finish was how close the team was to doing more.

It battled hard in close losses to Kansas State and Baylor, and there were signs that the team was on the verge of being far more competitive.

Houston is better this time around, going to NC State will be a big problem, and road games at Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Iowa State will all be fights. However, Oklahoma, Texas, and Baylor all have to make the trip to Lubbock.

The offense will be good enough to bomb its way to a few wins it shouldn’t get, the defense will be mediocre enough to not come through in a few close games, and it’ll be a bowl campaign with whole lot of fun along the way.

Texas Tech 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Texas Tech Top 10 Players

Texas Tech Schedule & Analysis

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams