Texas Tech receiver Antoine Wesley declares for draft

Texas Tech receiver Antoine Wesley is leaving for the NFL, bypassing his final college season.

“After much thought and prayer, and after receiving positive feedback from the NFL, I have decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft,” Wesley wrote on Twitter. “I look forward to continue working hard and making the sacrifices to achieve my lifelong dream of playing this game I love at the highest level.”

The Red Raiders fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season, hiring Matt Wells to replace him. That may have factored into Wesley’s decision, but frankly, Wesley has nothing left to prove.

He caught 88 passes for 1,410 yards and nine touchdowns this season, the third-most yards in a season in school history behind Michael Crabtree and Keke Coutee. Wells finished his career with 98 receptions for 1,547 yards and nine touchdowns.