Texas Tech QB indicates he’s transferring to Michigan

Associated Press
·1 min read

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman indicated on Twitter on Sunday that he is transferring to Michigan.

Bowman, who announced in January that he was entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer, wrote “Lets get to work!! (hash)GoBlue” and posted a picture of someone in a Michigan helmet that said “I’M GOING BLUE” in the background.

Bowman threw for 1,602 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games last season. He played in 19 games for Texas Tech across three seasons.

Joe Milton was Michigan’s starter at quarterback at the beginning of the 2020 season, but he eventually lost the job to redshirt freshman Cade McNamara. Milton entered the transfer portal, and Bowman would give the Wolverines an experienced option, assuming he’s able to play for them immediately.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Texas Tech QB indicates he’s transferring to Michigan originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Five-star 2022 ATH Sam McCall commits to Florida State

    Five-star 2022 Lake Gibson (Fla.) athlete Sam McCall committed to Florida State on Sunday night.

  • Michigan football gets commitment from Grosse Pointe South 5-star CB Will Johnson

    Grosse Pointe South five-star cornerback Will Johnson committed to Michigan football on Sunday, joining the Wolverines' 2022 class

  • Capitol is closed to the public but open for session. Conservatives favor DeSantis. Sunshine tradition becomes COVID casualty

    It’s Monday, March 1, and a year ago today Florida announced its first two cases of the novel coronavirus and declared a public health emergency.

  • TE Arik Gilbert decommits from Florida

    Don't count your transfer portal eggs before they hatch, the Florida Gators found out on Sunday. Former five-star recruit and LSU tight end transfer Arik Gilbert announced he was decommitting from Florida and re-entering the transfer portal. "I have decided to decommit from the university of Florida and re-enter the portal," Gilbert wrote on Twitter.

  • Kyle Allen is back to throwing the football

    Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen continues to make progress in his return from the fractured ankle that ended his 2020 season. Allen posted a video to his Instagram story that shows him throwing a football on the beach. That comes a few weeks after Allen said he thought he was a couple of months [more]

  • DeSantis order expands coronavirus vaccine options for high-risk people under 65

    People under age 65 who have prior conditions that put them at risk to the coronavirus could soon receive vaccines outside hospitals after a quiet executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis late Friday. The order says that physicians, advance practice registered nurses and pharmacists can vaccinate a person deemed extremely vulnerable by their physician. Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, ...

  • Wolverine TV: Breaking Down Five-Star Will Johnson's Commitment To Michigan

    The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland discuss why landing five-star defensive back Will Johnson is massive for the Michigan Wolverines, how his game will translate to the next level and what kind of leader in the 2022 class he will be going forward.

  • Official misses Eastern Washington field goal while adjusting mask in epic blunder

    The kick went through the goal posts. It was ruled no good.

  • Michigan lands commitment from former Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman

    Alan Bowman made 16 starts for Texas Tech. He threw for 5,260 yards, 33 touchdowns and 17 interceptions for the Red Raiders.

  • Power puncher Jairzinho Rozenstruik stresses patience in UFC's crowded heavyweight division

    The UFC has been feeding Rozenstruik a diet of strikers, with his last three opponents being Alistair Overeem, Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. On Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+), he’ll get another when he meets unbeaten Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 at Apex.

  • Seth Curry after beating Mavericks: 'They made a bad business decision' trading me to 76ers

    The Mavs traded Seth Curry to Philadelphia for a draft pick and Josh Richardson in November.

  • Triller's winning bid for Teofimo Lopez's next fight leaves Top Rank shook

    Top Rank’s woes will be worsened if Triller is able to make the Lopez fight a big seller.

  • LeBron James and listless Lakers are going through a rough spell

    Maybe the climb will take them all the way to a championship. If it does, they will also one day know the malaise that has befallen these Los Angeles Lakers, for whom sweat feels more like a symbol of exhaustion. The Jazz dropped the listless Lakers on Wednesday night, who have now lost four straight.

  • Bucks put winning streak on line against Clippers

    Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to key an offensive surge that has led to Milwaukee's four-game winning streak. Antetokounmpo is averaging 35.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and six assists during the Bucks' streak, and Milwaukee is averaging 132 points over their past three wins over the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks, and the two-time league MVP, will try to keep their momentum going on Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers in a matchup of two of the leading teams in their respective conferences.

  • Depleted Raptors hand Rockets 10th straight loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Coronavirus protocols forced the Toronto Raptors to play Friday night without most of their coaching staff and forward Pascal Siakam. Kyle Lowry had a triple-double - 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists - in a 122-111 victory over the Houston Rockets. The veteran guard added his share of input to assistant coach Sergio Scariolo, who took over as coach in the absence of head coach Nick Nurse.

  • UFC Vegas 20 loses popular strawweight bout on day of the fight

    UFC Vegas 20 is slated to take place on Saturday in Las Vegas. The heavyweight main event between top contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane is still set, but the UFC Vegas 20 fight card took a major hit on Saturday. A highly anticipated strawweight battle between the popular Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder was nixed the morning of the event. UFC officials announced that Hill vs. Yoder was removed from the fight card because of COVID-19 safety protocols. MMAFighting sources indicated that the cancellation was because someone in Yoder's camp tested positive for COVID-19. UFC officials had not yet confirmed the details of the cancellation. The bout has already been rescheduled for the March 13 card featuring Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad. The Hill vs. Yoder cancellation was the latest in a string of nixed bouts over the final three days leading up to the fights. Officials released the following UFC Vegas 20 fight card update on Saturday while announcing the Hill vs. Yoder cancellation: Due to COVID-19 protocols, the women’s strawweight bout between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder is being moved from this weekend’s card to UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDWARDS vs. MUHAMMAD on March 13.Ramazan Kuramagomedov has been removed from his upcoming bout after it was deemed he was medically unfit to fight. Subsequently, the fight against Alex Oliveira has been canceled.Due to a positive COVID-19 test, the light heavyweight bout between William Knight and Alonzo Menifield is being rescheduled to UFC 260: MIOCIC vs. NGANNOU 2 on March 27. TRENDING > Dustin Poirier tells Joe Rogan it doesn’t make sense to fight Conor McGregor for UFC title UFC Vegas 20 Preview Show: Rozenstruik vs. Gane (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • The BS Meter: Big Ben's return, Aaron Jones' contract, and Marcus Mariota, future starter?

    Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald break down the latest in the NFL rumor mill.

  • Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's father drowns in lake near Brazilian holiday home

    Jose Becker was 57.

  • Rudy Gobert with an alley oop vs the Miami Heat

    Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz) with an alley oop vs the Miami Heat, 02/26/2021

  • Devin Booker replacing injured Anthony Davis in All-Star Game

    Devin Booker made the All-Star team as an injury replacement for a second straight season.