Texas Tech QB indicates he's transferring to Michigan

·1 min read

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman indicated on Twitter on Sunday that he is transferring to Michigan.

Bowman, who announced in January that he was entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer, wrote ''Lets get to work!! (hash)GoBlue'' and posted a picture of someone in a Michigan helmet that said ''I'M GOING BLUE'' in the background.

Bowman threw for 1,602 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games last season. He played in 19 games for Texas Tech across three seasons.

Joe Milton was Michigan's starter at quarterback at the beginning of the 2020 season, but he eventually lost the job to redshirt freshman Cade McNamara. Milton entered the transfer portal, and Bowman would give the Wolverines an experienced option, assuming he's able to play for them immediately.

