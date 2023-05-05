Texas Tech men's basketball offseason roster tracker: Elijah Fisher reportedly commits to DePaul

There isn't much of an offseason when it comes to college basketball these days.

Between the transfer portal, draft declarations and incoming recruiting classes, monitoring a team's roster can be time-consuming. Consider this a one-stop shop for all things related to the Texas Tech men's basketball team heading into the 2023-24 season.

See who will be playing for new head coach Grant McCasland, who will be playing elsewhere and what to know the rest of the offseason. This story will be updated throughout the spring and summer.

LATEST UPDATE: May 5

More things change, more things stay the same for new Tech coach Grant McCasland

CONFIRMED DEPARTURES

Elijah Fisher — Fisher reportedly committed to DePaul on Friday (May 5). A consensus five-star recruit, Fisher reclassified to the 2022 class to join the Red Raiders. In his freshman year, Fisher played in 28 games with one start, averaging 3.3 points and two rebounds per game.

Daniel Batcho — Batcho tweeted on April 23 that he will be transferring to Louisiana Tech. Batcho entered his name into the portal on April 5, which was confirmed by a Texas Tech official. The 6-foot-11 forward missed nine games due to injury this past season, averaging 7.9 point and 5.9 rebounds per game. Batcho transferred to Tech from Arizona in 2021.

Fardaws Aimaq — A fractured foot prevented Tech fans from getting to see what the Red Raiders could've looked like with Aimaq for a full season. The Utah Valley transfer played just 11 games, averaging 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds. Aimaq entered the transfer portal on March 8. On April 7, he announced that he will be transferring to the University of California.

De'Vion Harmon — Harmon announced on April 7 that he will be pursuing a professional career, tweeting that he will enter the 2023 NBA Draft. The point guard was tied for second on the team with 13.6 points per game and had a team-high 114 assists. He and Obanor were the only players to start and play in every game last season.

Kevin Obanor — Last year's leading scorer and rebounder, Obanor has exhausted his eligibility and will look to the pros. In his second year at Texas Tech, Obanor averaged 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds, shooting 49% overall and 33.1% from 3-point range.

NEW ARRIVALS

A look at the new non-freshmen players coming in to join the Red Raiders.

Chance McMillian, 6-foot-3, guard — The Grand Canyon transfer's arrival was formalized via news release from Texas Tech on April 25. McMillian averaged 10.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game last season, shooting 44% from 3-point range on 135 attempts. He started 24 of the Antelopes' 36 games. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Darrion Williams, 6-foot-6, forward — The Nevada transfer was officially announced as the latest edition to the Red Raiders via news release on April 21. Last year's Mountain West freshman of the year averaged 7.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Wolf Pack. He also shot 36% from 3-point range and 79% from the free-throw line.

McCasland hires two UNT assistants for Texas Tech staff

IN THE PORTAL

Starting on March 13, non-graduate men's and women's college basketball players had 60 days (until May 11) to put their name into the NCAA transfer portal. Players transferring for the first time during this period can become immediately eligible to play.

Players transferring after this 60-day window must apply for a waiver to play. These rules do not apply to graduate students, who can transfer at any time.

C.J. Williams — A Texas Tech spokesperson confirmed April 26 that Williams has entered the transfer portal. The son of Corey Williams — who was hired at Auburn earlier in the week — Williams played in six games as a freshman, appearing in one Big 12 contest against Iowa State. Corey Williams spent the previous two years on Mark Adams' staff.

Jaylon Tyson — Originally signing with Texas Tech out of high school, Tyson followed Chris Beard to Texas before joining the Red Raiders as a mid-year transfer in Jan. 2022. Despite his academic year, Tyson owns three years of athletic eligibility. In his first year with the Red Raiders, Tyson started 31 games, averaging 10.7 points and 6.1 rebounds, shooting 48.3% from the field and 40.1% from 3. On April 17, Tyson announced his entry into the transfer portal with the option to return.

K.J. Allen — The first signee under previous head coach Mark Adams, Allen has one year of eligibility left. Entering his name into the transfer portal March 15, the 6-foot-6 forward averaged 2.4 points, seeing action in 26 contests.

Texas Tech's guard Pop Isaacs (2) gestures after scoring a 3-pointer against West Virginia during the first round of the Big 12 basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

EXPECTED TO RETURN

A look at the remaining players from the 2022-23 season who are expected to return. These players have not exhausted their eligibility or announced intentions to transfer or declare for the draft.

Players are listed with their 2023-24 academic year.

Pop Isaacs, sophomore, guard — Isaacs showed flashes of being the leading man in his 24 starts as a true freshman. He tied for second on the team with 13.6 points per game, shooting 37.8% from 3-point range and 89.6% from the free-throw line. A tweet from Isaacs on April 13 indicated the guard has confirmed his return to Lubbock.

Robert Jennings , sophomore, forward — Part of the 2022 recruiting class, Jennings started four games and played in 30, converting 42.6% of his total shots. Jennings originally announced his entry into the transfer portal in March. On April 11, Jennings tweeted that he will be returning to the Red Raiders. Jennings previously tweeted that he would be choosing between coming back to Lubbock or transferring to Virginia.

Lamar Washington, sophomore, guard — Just one of three players to participate in every game last season, starting three games. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 15.6 minutes per game as a true freshman, playing a season-high 36 against Oklahoma on Jan. 7. He posted 13 points and five steals in a Feb. 11 game against Kansas State.

Kerwin Walton, senior, guard — Walton transferred to Tech from North Carolina last summer and has two years of eligibility remaining. He led the team in 3-point shooting at 41.1%.

D'Maurian Williams, senior, guard — Joining the Red Raiders last year after transferring from Gardner-Webb, Williams saw action in 27 games, averaged 3.1 points and shooting 35.9% from 3 in 10.7 minutes per contest. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

KyeRon Lindsay, sophomore, guard — Lindsay sat out the second half of the season after transferring to Tech on Jan. 8. He played in 10 games for the Bulldogs before becoming a mid-year transfer, starting in eight of those contests.

INCOMING RECRUITS

Texas Tech signed two players in the early signing period Nov. 15. Both players are slated to join the team for the 2023-24 season.

Jason Jackson, 6-foot-2, guard — The Sarasota, Fla., native had offers from Florida, Houston, Virginia Tech, Penn State and LSU before signing with the Red Raiders.

Drew Steffe, 6-foot-6, forward — The Frisco Memorial standout was rated a four-star recruit by most recruiting services. He helped lead the Warriors to the region semifinals this past season to close his high-school career, averaging 18 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists in his senior campaign.

