Texas Tech basketball fans seem excited about the Grant McCasland era to begin in United Supermarkets Arena.

Tech athletics announced Monday that men's basketball season tickets are officially sold out. In the process, a new record of season tickets were sold, topping out at 8,500 for the season. The previous record was 8,150 season tickets for both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 season.

The Red Raiders have zero officially-announced home games and just three confirmed opponents and five games finalized to this point.

"We truly have one of the greatest home-court advantages in the nation because of this loyal fanbase," McCasland said in the release. "Our players and staff are humbled and appreciative of all the support."

Texas Tech fans storm the court after the team's win against Texas in a Big 12 basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the United Supermarkets Arena.

This marks the fifth-straight year Tech has sold out of its season-ticket allotment.

Announced games for the 2023-24 season include the Battle 4 Atlantis Nov. 22-24 in the Bahamas, where the Red Raiders will take on Villanova in the first round; a Nov. 30 trip to Butler as part of the Big 12-Big East Battle; and a Dec. 16 trip to Fort Worth to take on Vanderbilt in the US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Dickies Arena.

Confirmed home games in Big 12 play include Kansas, BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Texas, Baylor, Oklahoma State and UCF.

A full non-conference schedule is forthcoming with the Big 12 schedule expected sometime in September.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech men’s basketball sets record, sells out of season tickets for 2023-24 season