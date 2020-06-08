Texas Tech men’s basketball confirms positive COVID-19 cases

Texas Tech announced on Monday that an unspecified number of members of their basketball program have tested positive for COVID-19.

The program did not identify who tested positive, but the individuals that did have been “self-isolated in accordance to CDC guidelines.”

“Those who tested positive will receive daily monitoring from the athletic department’s sports medicine staff and team physicians,” Tech’s release added.

A number of members of the program, including players, coaches and support staff, participated in a March on Tuesday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The state of Texas has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases in recent days as the state has been reopened.

Chris Beard and other members of Texas Tech men's basketball took part in Monday night's Silent Solidarity Walk in Lubbock. pic.twitter.com/CuT0BmPTVY — Red Raider Nation (@RedRaiderNation) June 2, 2020





The silent march for George Floyd has begun. Organizers chose 8 pm to start, a reference to the 8 minutes George was unable to breathe leading to his death. pic.twitter.com/qoSULJQimD — Jayme Lozano (@jaymelozano_AJ) June 2, 2020





