Texas Tech men’s basketball confirms positive COVID-19 cases

Rob Dauster
NBC Sports

Texas Tech announced on Monday that an unspecified number of members of their basketball program have tested positive for COVID-19.

The program did not identify who tested positive, but the individuals that did have been “self-isolated in accordance to CDC guidelines.”

“Those who tested positive will receive daily monitoring from the athletic department’s sports medicine staff and team physicians,” Tech’s release added.

A number of members of the program, including players, coaches and support staff, participated in a March on Tuesday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The state of Texas has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases in recent days as the state has been reopened.



