Texas Tech media claims Texas recruiting landscape leans toward Tech

Texas Tech has seen significant improvement in recruiting. One media site believes the program is leveling the playing field with the top teams in the state of Texas, the Longhorns and the Aggies.

Viva the Matadors of SB Nation, an account that’s been known for controversial opinions, took to Twitter announcing Texas Tech’s arrival to the recruiting elites in modern football.

“The recruiting dynamic in the state of Texas is changing. More and more (of) the best players the state produces are looking away from Texas and Texas A&M and are looking at what’s building in Lubbock.”

While Tech’s improvement as a recruiting entity is undeniable, the program has plenty of work left to start consistently winning head-to-head battles with Texas and Texas A&M. Tech is in line to win over its first five-star recruit should it hold serve with wide receiver Micah Hudson. It’s doubtful that will ultimately happen.

Since the media outlet’s bold proclamation, Texas has began to run away from Tech in recruiting rankings. Aside from what the Longhorns have already won the team currently trends for several five-star prospects including wide receiver Ryan Wingo.

Outside of the recruiting aspect, there’s been a sizable gap between Texas and Tech on the football field in recent seasons. While Red Raider faithful are quick to discuss the Longhorns doing less with more, Texas Tech is 4-16 in its last 20 matchups against Texas.

The recruiting landscape isn’t changing. There could be a further divide. For that reason it’s imperative the Red Raiders win out for Micah Hudson over the Longhorns. We’ll continue to monitor the two teams’ recruiting classes over the upcoming months.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire