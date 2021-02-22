Texas Tech lands Tyler Shough, the former starting QB at Oregon
Texas Tech has landed a significant quarterback transfer.
Tyler Shough, the starting quarterback at Oregon during the 2020 season, announced Monday that he is heading to Lubbock to join the Red Raiders. Shough is expected to have three years of eligibility remaining at Texas Tech.
Let’s go to work. Ill be continuing my athletic career and obtaining a Masters at Texas Tech! 👆🏼 #GunsUp pic.twitter.com/YwydNu0ZlM
— Tyler Shough (@tylershough2) February 22, 2021
Shough redshirted in 2018 and served as Justin Herbert’s backup in 2019 before earning the starting role for Oregon in 2020. He started all seven games, helping the Ducks win the Pac-12 title. Along the way, he completed 106-of-167 passes for 1,559 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 271 yards and two scores.
Late in the season, however, Anthony Brown began to receive more playing time for Oregon at quarterback. Shough struggled in both the Pac-12 title game and Fiesta Bowl, and Brown — the former starter at Boston College — saw significant action in both games.
On Feb. 12, Shough signaled his intention to transfer, saying he was set to earn his second undergraduate degree from Oregon in just three years. Less than two weeks later, Shough found a new home at Texas Tech.
Texas Tech has struggled under Matt Wells
TTU is entering its third season with Matt Wells as head coach. Wells, who arrived in Lubbock after six seasons at Utah State, has an 8-14 (5-13 Big 12) record over that span.
Alan Bowman and Henry Colombi split time at quarterback for the Red Raiders in 2020. Bowman, who started parts of three seasons for TTU, entered the transfer portal in January. Colombi followed Wells from Utah State and threw for 1,065 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions last season.
Colombi remains on the 2021 roster and is the most experienced option other than Shough on the roster. Texas Tech also has three freshmen on scholarship at quarterback: Maverick McIvor, Donovan Smith and Behren Morton. McIvor and Smith are redshirt freshmen while Morton is a four-star recruit from the 2021 class.
Texas Tech went 4-6 in 2020. After the season, Wells moved on from offensive coordinator David Yost and brought in Sonny Cumbie for the role. Cumbie, an offensive assistant at TCU since 2014, played quarterback at Texas Tech under Mike Leach.
