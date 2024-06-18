Texas Tech lands Houston-area OL Patrick McMath

Texas Tech continues to capitalize on their official visit weekends.

The Red Raiders have landed a commitment from Katy (Texas) offensive lineman Patrick McMath, who visited this past weekend.

McMath chose Texas Tech over offers from Baylor, Arizona, Houston, Pitt, and SMU, among others.

Houston appeared to be in a good spot for the 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman. But after visiting Texas Tech, McMath was blown away.

"Texas Tech just felt like a family. It was a place I could see myself being a part of. The staff, players, facilities and so much more just made my decision easy."

Coming into the weekend, committing to the Red Raiders was not on his mind, but that changed quickly.

"I didn’t know I would be committing before the visit. After Saturday I knew Texas Tech was where I wanted to be!"

Joey McGuire has made it a goal of his to build a culture that makes staff and players into a family atmosphere. This was one of the biggest reasons for McMath's decision.

"After seeing the relationship’s built within the staff and the players I was sold."