Texas Tech lands four-star point guard Christian Anderson

Texas Tech added a lethal shooter to its roster on Monday, when four-star point guard Christian Anderson announced his intention to sign with the Red Raiders. A former Michigan commit that backed off his pledge following the Wolverines’ recent coaching change, Anderson starred at famed Oak Hill Academy this season, where he took significant forward steps from an efficiency standpoint and was one of the leaders of a roster flush with college-bound talent.

WHAT TEXAS TECH IS GETTING

An elite tough-shot-maker and one of the best three-point shooters in the 2024 class, Anderson was once looked at as a long-range specialist, but he’s evolved well beyond that over the past year. The 5-foot-11 guard has diversified his offensive repertoire and has molded himself into a three-level scorer that manages to stay within the offense and post impressive shooting percentages to go along with gaudy point totals. Anderson will always be a bit limited defensively because of his lack of length, but he plays with a good motor on that end of the floor and can stay in front of most anyone on the perimeter. Anderson was asked to do a lot scoring-wise for Oak Hill this season, so his facilitation ability was on the back burner a bit, but the four-star point guard sees the court relatively well and is an above average ball-handler. Anderson’s top-flight shooting ability should allow him to impact the Big 12 as a freshman, but he’ll likely really come into his own down the road as he adds additional muscle and polish.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE RED RAIDERS

You can never have enough shooters, and Texas Tech has added one of the class’ best in Anderson. His commitment comes at an opportune time, as the Red Raiders are looking to replace the scoring output of Pop Isaacs, whom the program lost to the portal this offseason. Anderson isn’t Issacs, obviously, but his dead-eye shooting should translate to the college level immediately, even if Anderson starts his career in a rotational reserve role. The four-star guard is a nice blend of production and potential that should have Texas Tech fans excited.