Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay hits 62-yard field goal as time expires to beat Iowa State

Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay hit a bomb to get Texas Tech to a bowl game.

Garibay nailed a 62-yard field goal as time expired to give the Red Raiders a 41-38 win over Iowa State on Saturday. Garibay's kick went through the uprights with room to spare and the Texas Tech radio call of the kick is fun too.

Garibay's kick is the longest made field goal of the season. The previous long was a 60-yard field goal hit by Oregon State's Everett Hayes with no time left against Colorado a week ago. Hayes' kick sent the game to overtime, where Colorado eventually won 37-34.

Texas Tech going to a bowl game

The win means Texas Tech is 6-4 and guaranteed a spot in a bowl game in 2021. It'll be the Red Raiders' first bowl game since the 2017 season and comes after Tech fired head coach Matt Wells.

Wells was fired with four games left to go in the season and Texas Tech at 5-3 after a 25-24 loss at home to Kansas State. With games against Oklahoma, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Baylor remaining on Tech's schedule, the Red Raiders needed to pull an upset to get to a bowl game. And Tech's athletic department clearly didn't want to risk an upset coming on Wells' watch to make the decision to keep him a tougher one.

Tech's interim coach is Sonny Cumbie, a former Red Raider QB. The school announced earlier in the week that it was hiring Baylor assistant coach Joey McGuire as its new coach. McGuire was in attendance on Saturday to watch his new team get its biggest win of the season.

Iowa State's disappointing season

The loss drops Iowa State to 6-4 and guarantees that the Cyclones won't win nine games in a regular season for the first time since 1906. With a bunch of starters returning from a 9-3 season that ended with a Fiesta Bowl win, Iowa State was expected to challenge for the Big 12 title and maybe even a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Now the Cyclones are playing spoiler and need some help to be in the Big 12 race. ISU can get within a game of the Big 12 title game next week with a win over Oklahoma and will need to beat TCU and have some help over the final week of the regular season to get to the Big 12 title game for a second straight season.