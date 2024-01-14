Texas Tech honors longtime track official with Stan Scott Memorial
Red Raiders track and field coach Wes Kittley recaps season-opening meet at Sports Performance Center
Antonio Pierce went 3-1 in the AFC West in the final nine games to help the Raiders finish second in the division.
Meanwhile shirtless fans braved the sub-zero temperatures in the stands.
Yes, the Chiefs game is that cold.
Ward spent two seasons at Washington State and announced on Jan. 1 that he wouldn't use his last year of eligibility.
The Longhorns have locked in their head coach after a Big 12 championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff.
The Buckeyes are bringing a ton of key pieces back from their 2023 team.
The former Alabama QB was as surprised as anyone.
Carroll's comments Friday further suggest that the decision to end his tenure as Seahawks coach was not mutual.
A partnership would streamline distribution of the league's game broadcasts while further muddying the waters of ESPN's role in covering the NFL as an objective journalistic enterprise.
Kalen DeBoer has some legendary shoes to fill at Alabama. But history hasn't been too kind to coaches who follow all-timers.
There are several well known and some very low-rostered players available to enhance your roster.
Mayo played eight seasons with the Patriots and became a linebackers coach after retiring.
Saban, Belichick, Carroll, Woods and a new-look NFL playoffs all combined for a momentous, nothing-will-ever-be-quite-the-same week.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The Browns are the most heavily backed team at BetMGM.
The Lions host their first playoff game in 30 years on Sunday night.
The former U.S. Open champion was playing through terrifying symptoms during most of last season.
The Dolphins have largely been labeled a finesse team. If there’s ever a weekend to shed that label and establish a perceived sense of physicality (every NFL team is physical, the sport demands it), this is it.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft insists that both Brady and Belichick fueled the Patriots' unprecedented run of success, but the debate will continue to rage on.
The NCAA is expected to levy significant penalties on FSU in the most serious and unprecedented sanctions handed down in the first 2 1/2 years of NIL.