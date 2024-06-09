Texas Tech head coach to serve as Lady Vols’ assistant

Tennessee announced on Sunday the hiring of assistant coach Craig Snider. Snider served as Texas Tech’s softball head coach from 2023-24, compiling a 60-43 record.

“This position generated a lot of interest, and we could not have found a better fit,” Lady Vols’ head coach Karen Weekly said. “Craig is widely known as one of the best hitting coaches and offensive minds in the game of softball.

“His track record for developing versatile and dynamic offenses speaks for itself. He is a teacher who loves helping players reach their potential, and his players love working with him. Building strong relationships is key in both recruiting and player development, and Craig has proven to be exceptional in that regard.”

Snider will serve as the Lady Vols’ hitting coach.

