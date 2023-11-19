Texas Tech football's Tyler Shough announces plan to transfer

Texas Tech football quarterback Tyler Shough, whose three seasons with the Red Raiders were marred by injuries, announced Sunday he will have his name entered into the NCAA transfer portal.

Shough transferred to Tech from Oregon after the 2020 season and won the starting job each of the past three years. His high point came when he led a season-ending, four-game win streak in 2022, capped by his being named MVP of the Texas Bowl after a 42-25 victory over Mississippi.

He missed the last nine games of the 2021 season with a broken collarbone, missed six games in 2022 with another broken collarbone and has missed the past six games this season with a broken fibula. His injuries happened in Tech's Big 12 openers in 2021 and 2023 and in the season opener in 2022.

In a letter he posted on social media, Shough wrote that he has "such a deep gratitude for West Texas and the entire support this football program has provided."

"The people of Lubbock and within the athletic department have reignited my love for football, welcomed my family with open arms, and helped me persevere through some of the most difficult times. I do not believe freak injuries are accidents or hindrances, but lessons God teaches you. I am extremely grateful for the bonds and memories shared and for the fact that I can forever proudly call myself a graduate of Texas Tech University."

In 26 career games, Shough has passed for 4,625 yards and 36 touchdowns with 17 interceptions, and he's rushed for 714 yards and 10 TDs. He rushed for 111 yards in the bowl victory and for 101 yards against Oregon this season.

Before the string of injuries, going into the 2021 season, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound quarterback was regarded as a top NFL prospect.

Shough was one of 30 players who participated in Tech's senior-day ceremony Saturday before the Red Raiders' 24-23 victory over Central Florida. Shough is a sixth-year senior, but can pursue a medical hardship waiver based on losing the majority of two seasons to injuries.

"Though I wish my time here could have been different, I believe everything happens for a reason and that hard work will prevail," he said. "It is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal and look for a new opportunity to play a full year and pursue my goal of being an NFL QB."

During the 2022 season, Shough started five games and Donovan Smith and Behren Morton started four apiece. Smith transferred to Houston after the season.

Since Shough suffered his broken fibula, Morton has started the past six games. Both were injured in the Sept. 23 game at West Virginia, and Morton has played through a grade-3 sprain to the AC joint in his throwing shoulder.

Shough's transfer announcement prompted a statement of support from Tech coach Joey McGuire.

"On behalf of our entire program, we can’t thank Tyler Shough enough for his time as a Red Raider," McGuire said. "Since his injury earlier this year, Tyler has been fully transparent with me and our staff on his intentions to return to the field. While he won’t be doing so as a Red Raider, he has our full support as he enters a new chapter of his playing career.

"During my time with Tyler, he has proven to be a strong leader in our locker room with an unmatched work ethic and knowledge of the game. Most importantly, he is a graduate of Texas Tech University and will forever be remembered for the numerous wins he helped lead this program to the past three seasons."

Texas Tech's quarterback Tyler Shough (12) throws the ball during pregame in a non-conference football game against Tarleton State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

