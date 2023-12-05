Tony Bradford Jr., affectionately known as "The Mayor," has been named the 2023 winner of the Pop Warner College Football Award.

The senior defensive tackle for the Texas Tech football team was chosen for the distinction that goes to someone who has "made a difference on the field, in the classroom and in the community and serves as a role model to Pop Warner's young student-athletes."

Bradford has been a mainstay for the Red Raiders over the last five years. He has accumulated 145 career tackles, 30.3 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across 37 games for his career.

Texas Tech's Tony Bradford claps during football practice, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Sports Performance Center.

Off the field, Bradford has made community efforts a priority. Wanting to be a police officer after his football career, Bradford has been part of numerous volunteer activities, spending time in underprivileged areas in Lubbock.

For Thanksgiving this year, Bradford organized a turkey giveaway to feed roughly 200 families, which included him donating 100 turkeys with his own monies generated from name, image and likeness deals.

Bradford, who has earned a bachelor's degree in sociology and a master's in interdisciplinary studies from Texas Tech University, will close his career with the Red Raiders in the Independence Bowl. Texas Tech takes on Cal on at 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 16 in a game that will air on ESPN.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football's Tony Bradford wins Pop Warner Award