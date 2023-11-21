Texas Tech football's Tahj Brooks makes cut to 10 up for Doak Walker Award

Texas Tech football standout Tahj Brooks is one of 10 semifinalists announced Tuesday for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the top running back in the FBS.

Brooks, a senior from Manor, is third in the FBS in rushing yards with 1,348 and third in rushing yards per game with an average of 122.5. It's the farthest a Texas Tech running back has advanced in Doak Walker Award consideration since Bam Morris and Byron Hanspard won the honor in 1993 and 1996, respectively.

Brooks has topped 100 yards rushing in eight of Tech's past nine games and had 98 yards in the other game during that stretch.

The Big 12 has three of the semifinalists, the others being Jonathon Brooks from Texas and Ollie Gordon from Oklahoma State. Michigan's Blake Corum is back on the list of semifinalists after he was one of three finalists last year.

Also making the cut are Marcus Carroll from Georgia State, Omarion Hampton from North Carolina, R.J. Harvey from Central Florida, Damien Martinez from Oregon State, Cody Schrader from Missouri and Kimani Vidal from Troy. Martinez played Texas high-school football for Lewisville.

Column: Texas Tech football's emerging identity can transcend seasons | Williams

Column: Is UT scared to keep alive its Texas Tech football rivalry? | Williams

Texas Tech beat Central Florida 24-23 on Saturday. Tahj Brooks rushed for a career-high 182 yards, scoring a touchdown for the seventh game in a row. The Red Raiders held Harvey to 78 yards, ending his streak of 100-yard rushing performances at five.

Pro Football Focus has credited Brooks with causing 86 missed tackles this season, most in the FBS and 23 more than any other rusher in a power-five conference. The website ranks him second in the FBS with 855 yards after contact.

The three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 28, and the winner will be revealed during the annual college football awards show Dec. 8 on ESPN. The award will be formally presented on Feb. 16 on the campus of SMU, where Doak Walker was a star player in 1945 and 1947-49. Walker was a consensus All-American each of his last three years and won the Heisman Trophy in 1948.

Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (28) breaks free for a touchdown during the Red Raiders' 35-28 victory against TCU on Nov. 2 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Brooks, who's rushed for 1,348 yards and nine touchdowns this season, is one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football's Tahj Brooks makes cut to 10 for Doak Walker Award