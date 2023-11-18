Texas Tech football's Joey McGuire, UCF's Gus Malzahn set to reconnect

When the Texas Tech football team hosts Central Florida at 4 p.m. Saturday, it'll be the first time in Lubbock for the Knights and their head coach, Gus Malzahn.

"I've driven through it, but I've never, like, been there," Malzahn said earlier this year in a conversation with the Avalanche-Journal. "It'll be my first rodeo when we get there."

It won't, however, be his first time to cross paths with Joey McGuire. Far from it. The UCF coach is well-acquainted with the Texas Tech coach from the time McGuire coached at Cedar Hill and Malzahn's stepmother, Jay Malzahn, taught middle-school science in the Cedar Hill district.

"I recruited some of Joey's players, and she was working there at the school," Malzahn said.

Though Malzahn isn't generally associated with Texas, he was born in Irving. From 1984 through 2005, he lived in Arkansas as a college player and a longtime high-school coach. He worked as an assistant at Arkansas, Tulsa and Auburn before becoming a head coach at Arkansas State (2012), Auburn (2013-20) and UCF since 2021.

Much like McGuire won three state championships at Cedar Hill, and was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, Malzahn won three state championships and was inducted into the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame and Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

"I'm a big fan of Joey's," Malzahn said. "I recruited his players when I was at Tulsa when I first got into college football, and then I was head coach at Arkansas State, recruiting his quarterback. I probably recruited some of his guys when I was at Auburn, too."

Though Malzahn made the jump into college coaching earlier, McGuire got his chance from Tech two years ago.

"It doesn't surprise me," Malzahn said. "You always knew he had something special about him — with his personality, he won and the way he had relationships with his players. He's really good."

The week Tech played North Carolina State last year, NC State coach Dave Doeren recalled having a pre-game meal with McGuire's team while on a recruiting stop at Cedar Hill. He remembered "the best chicken fried steak and gravy you've ever had."

Malzahn didn't get that indulgence, but he does know the way to Cedar Hill.

"I've spent a lot of time with him," Malzahn said. "I've watched him coach a lot of big games, practices and all that."

