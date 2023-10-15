Texas Tech football's Jake Strong: 3 things to know about the freshman quarterback

True freshman quarterback Jake Strong saw his first collegiate action Saturday night when he stepped in for the Texas Tech football team against Kansas State.

Strong is a fresh face who many may not know of as he was the third-string QB coming out of camp. Here's a few quick facts to know about the Red Raiders signal caller.

Jake Strong has gotten first-team reps in practice

While Morton has been dealing with a shoulder injury, Strong has received substantial time as the No. 1 quarterback during Texas Tech's football practice.

Coaches said that they had hoped to get Strong some game reps in the blowout win over Tarleton State, but Saturday's contest against Kansas State was his first live game action.

More: Texas Tech football injury updates: Julien Baskerville, Mike Dingle, Bryce Ramirez out

Jake Strong naturally ambidextrous

Though Strong is a right-handed quarterback, he utilizes his left hand for several activities, including eating and writing.

More: Justin Northwest's Jake Strong makes prediction come true with commitment to Texas Tech

Jake Strong had no shortage of college offers

Coming out of Northwest High School in Justin, Texas, Strong had plenty of college suitors.

Considered a four-star recruit by ESPN and a three-start by 247Sports, Strong had offers from Penn State, Aubrun, Lousiville, Florida, Houston, TCU and, coincidentally, Kansas State. He ultimately decided to join the Red Raiders.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football's Jake Strong: 3 things to know about the freshman quarterback