Texas Tech football's Brady Boyd resurfaces after redshirt season

Because he played in 21 games in his first two years of college football, Brady Boyd took a planned redshirt season in 2023. Though mostly out of sight to fans, the receiver from Southlake Carroll wasn't out of mind to the Texas Tech football team.

Boyd started the regular-season finale at Texas and the Red Raiders' Independence Bowl victory against California, catching five passes in the two games. In the era of the four-game redshirt window, a guy can play a little and not lose a year of eligibility.

On Friday, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior showed up again, catching 12-yard and 4-yard touchdown passes in the Red Raiders' first spring scrimmage. He caught the first TD pass as an outside receiver with the first team, Tech coach Joey McGuire said, and the second as a slot receiver with the second team.

Such is his versatility. He was even prepped as the Red Raiders' second-team quarterback last season when Behren Morton was deemed out for the Brigham Young game.

"He could play all four positions," McGuire said of the receiver spots. "Put him inside and outside on either side of the ball."

The Tech receiving corps underwent a makeover in the offseason. Xavier White completed his eligibility, and exiting via the NCAA transfer portal were Jerand Bradley (Boston College), Myles Price (Indiana), Loic Fouonji (Vanderbilt) and J.J. Sparkman (North Texas).

Texas Tech wide receiver Brady Boyd (13) caught two touchdown passes Friday in the Red Raiders' first spring scrimmage. Boyd is coming off a redshirt season in 2023.

In via the portal came Josh Kelly from Washington State and Caleb Douglas from Florida.

Kelly, who spent four seasons at Fresno State and one at Washington State, posted five-year career highs of 61 catches for 923 yards and eight touchdowns last season. In Friday's scrimmage, after the defense limited the offense to a field goal in the first four series Friday, McGuire said, Kelly and the offense counterpunched.

"It got going because we started getting the ball to Josh Kelly," McGuire said. "Man, he made some amazing plays. And more than just catches. He made routine catches, but he made some really great moves in space. He got us going, and so the offense really got rolling."

Both of Boyd's touchdown receptions came in the scrimmage-ending red-zone segment. The offense won that portion with three TDs, the other a 20-yard touchdown reception by Trey Jackson, the Red Raiders' true freshman tight end from Dallas South Oak Cliff.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football's Brady Boyd resurfaces after redshirt season