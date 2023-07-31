Texas Tech football's 5 top returning offensive players for 2023

Welcome to 5 in 5, where we'll look at the Top 5 for a number of topics surrounding Texas Tech football each day of the week leading to the opening of preseason camp on Friday.

Later this week, we'll look at the top defensive returners, breakout candidates, newcomers to watch and burning questions as the season gets closer.

Let's begin the 5 in 5 with an examination of the Red Raiders' top five returning offensive players.

From left to right: Texas Tech's wide receiver Jerand Bradley (9), Texas Tech's running back Tahj Brooks (28) and Texas Tech's wide receiver Myles Price (1) celebrate BrooksÕ touchdown in the first overtime against Houston, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Jerand Bradley, redshirt sophomore, wide receiver

Many eyes will be on the 6-foot-5 Desoto product after his standout freshman campaign. Bradley led the Red Raiders in receiving yards — just the sixth freshman since 1972 to do so — with 744, touchdowns with six and yards per catch with 14.6. He was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team earlier this summer.

Tahj Brooks, senior, running back

Brooks has led the Red Raiders in rushing yards each of the last two years despite splitting the load with SaRodorick Thompson. With Thompson now graduated, Brooks will carry a bigger load this season after totaling 691 yards and seven touchdowns on 147 carries in 2022.

Myles Price, Jr., senior, wide receiver

A 5-foot-10 speedster with a beaming personality, Price has been a consistent presence on the field over his career. In his three years in a Red Raider uniform, Price has totaled 1,336 yards, though just five touchdowns on 117 career receptions. He tied with Bradley for the team-high in receptions last year (51).

Tyler Shough, senior, quarterback

Shough will be QB1 from Day 1, having already been named the starter for the season opener against Wyoming. health has been an issue for Shough, who has only seen action in 11 games over the past two years. He is, however, 8-1 in games he's started at Tech, 8-0 in games he's finished. Last season, he was 106-of-177 for 1,304 yards and seven TDs through the air and added 269 yards and four scores on the ground.

Xavier White, super senior, wide receiver

White has moved around a bit in his Tech tenure, starting as a receiver, then shifted to running back and returned to the outside in 2022. It paid off with a 45-catch campaign that netted the Monterey product 572 yards and three scores.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football's 5 top returning offensive players for 2023