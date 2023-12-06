Texas Tech football working on schedule swap with Pac-12 teams, adding series

Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt is working toward an agreement to swap a Texas Tech football road trip to Oregon on the 2024 schedule for a road trip to Washington State on the same date in 2024. It's part of a package of schedule changes involving the Ducks, Cougars and Red Raiders that would go into the 2030s and start a series with WSU.

Texas Tech and Boise State are cooperating with Oregon and Oregon State so the Ducks and the Beavers can maintain their Civil War rivalry when Oregon becomes a Big Ten member in 2024.

"We respect the importance of historical rivalries," Hocutt said in a text exchange with the Avalanche-Journal, "which is why we are willing to work with Oregon to preserve their ability to play Oregon State. I would encourage others in the State of Texas to consider the same."

The latter was a reference to Tech's desire to continue its series with Texas after the Longhorns leave to become members of the Southeastern Conference next July.

Oregon sportswriter John Canzano, citing unnamed sources, reported Wednesday that Oregon and Oregon State face each other on Sept. 14 next season, continuing a series that started in 1894. Texas Tech, scheduled to play at Oregon on Sept. 7, would play at Washington State on the same date.

"Working towards that, but not final yet," Hocutt told the Avalanche-Journal subsequent to the Canzano report.

As part of the two-game contract that started this season with Oregon winning at Jones AT&T Stadium, the Red Raiders' return game to Autzen Stadium instead would come in 2033, Hocutt said, with an option to move it back further into the future.

Tech and Washington State would start a home-and-home series next September in Pullman, Washington, with the Cougars returning to Lubbock in 2032 "if this all works out," Hocutt said.

The game guarantees, the amount the home team's athletics department pays the visiting team's, are $400,000 in the Tech-Oregon contract. The game guarantees for the Tech-Washington State games would be $500,000, Hocutt said, meaning Tech would get an extra $100,000 to budget next year for agreeing to the swap.

The juggling involves multiple schools. Canzano reported Washington State's Sept. 7 game against San Diego State would be moved to later in the season. Boise State, scheduled to host Oregon State on Sept. 7 and visit Oregon on Sept. 14, would instead play the Ducks a week earlier.

Washington State coach Jake Dickert celebrates with his team during the second quarter against Oregon at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football working on schedule swap with Pac-12 teams, new series