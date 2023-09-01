Texas Tech football vs. Wyoming: Scouting report, predictions

The most anticipated Texas Tech football season in quite some time is about to begin.

Joey McGuire begins his second season as the Red Raiders' head coach with his team opening in a true road environment for the first time since 2013.

A trip to Laramie awaits with the Wyoming Cowboys trying to play an early spoiler for Tech. How will the 2023 season begin for the Red Raiders? Let's take a look.

On the mend: 2 Texas Tech football players to miss Wyoming game with injuries

When Texas Tech football runs

The Red Raiders were in the top half of the nation in rushing yards a game and have spent the month of August promoting the revamped offensive line that features 141 career starts, making it the sixth-most experienced unit in the nation. Wyoming, meanwhile, features five returning starters amongst its front six, including linebacker Easton Gibbs, the Mountain West preseason defensive player of the year who totaled 121 tackles as a sophomore.

Advantage: Wyoming

When Texas Tech football passes

Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley's first year back at Texas Tech produced one of the top aerial attacks in college football last year. Tyler Shough (1,304 yards in seven games) has a slew of veteran targets to choose from, including Jerand Bradley (774 yards, 6 TDs) and Myles Price (513 yards), who each had 51 catches. Wyoming was solid in the secondary a year ago though didn't come up with many takeaways — six interceptions.

Advantage: Texas Tech

Texas Tech's wide receiver Myles Price (1) celebrates his pass against Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech won, 37-34 in overtime.

When Wyoming football runs

The Cowboys stick to the ground game, ranking 36th nationally with 184.1 yards a game in 2022. Three of their top four returning rushers from a year ago are back, including Dawaiian McNeely (356 yards), D.Q. James (346) and Andrew Peasley (339). The Red Raiders were in the bottom half of the country in rushing defense, allowing 178.8 yards a contest. Working in a new rotation of outside rushers and linebackers might take some time for Tech to gel.

Advantage: Wyoming

When Wyoming football passes

The question is whether the Cowboys will pass much at all. Wyoming was amongst the bottom 10 nationally in pass attempts (304) and passing yards per game (132.2). Peasley, Wyoming's returning starter at QB, completed 52.4% of his pass attempts and finished with 10 TDs compared to nine interceptions. Texas Tech's defense saw nearly 10 more passes a game (32.6) than the Cowboys threw on average (23.3). Wyoming could try to test Tech's new defensive backs such as Bralyn Lux and C.J. Baskerville, but it doesn't seem to be in their nature.

Advantage: Texas Tech

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming: The specialists

Wyoming kicker John Hoyland has appeared on about every preseason all-America team to date. He was 22-of-25 last year and perfect on his 28 extra-point kicks. Gino Garcia takes over field goal duties for Tech while veteran Austin McNamara returns as punter. The Cowboys returned a whopping five punts and 15 kickoffs last year, so there's not much of a threat in that regard.

Advantage: Texas Tech

Score Prediction: Texas Tech 38, Wyoming 20

Let's begin now: Week 1 Big 12 football power rankings: Texas, Oklahoma swan songs begin

Position Jersey Number Projected Starter TEXAS TECH OFFENSE Quarterback 12 Tyler Shough (6-5, 230, SR) Running Back 28 Tahj Brooks (5-10, 230, SR) X Receiver 11 Loic Fouonji (6-4, 215, SR) H Receiver 10 Drae McCray (5-9, 185, JR) Y Receiver 1 Myles Price (5-10, 190, SR) Z Receiver 9 Jerand Bradley, (6-5, 220, SO) Tight End 80 Mason Tharp (6-9, 270, JR) Left Tackle 71 Monroe Mills (6-6, 315, JR) Left Guard 70 Cole Spencer, (6-4, 300, SR) Center 53 Rusty Staats (6-5, 320, SR) Right Guard 56 Dennis Wilburn (6-3, 325, SR) Right Tackle 76 Caleb Rogers (6-5, 310, SR) TEXAS TECH DEFENSE Nose Tackle 97 Jaylon Hutchings (6-0, 305, SR) Defensive Tackle 95 Tony Bradford (6-1, 300, SR) Field End 6 Myles Cole (6-6, 280, SR) Boundary End 7 Steve Linton (6-5, 235, SR) Middle Linebacker 13 Jacob Rodriguez (6-1, 235, JR) Will Linebacker 8 Jesiah Pierre (6-2, 240, SR) STAR 9 C.J. Baskerville (6-3, 215, JR) Cornerback 0 Rayshad Williams (6-3, 215, SR) Free Safety 1 Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (5-11, 195, SR) Boundary Safety 18 Tyler Owens (6-2, 210, SR) Cornerback 12 Bralyn Lux (5-11, 175, SR) TEXAS TECH SPECIALISTS Punter 31 Austin McNamara (6-4, 210, SR) Kicker 99 Gino Garcia (6-2, 215, JR) Long Snapper 30 Jackson Knotts (5-11, 190, JR) Holder 31 Austin McNamara (6-4, 210, SR) Kick Returner 4 Jordan Brown (5-11, 185, JR) Punt Returner 1 Myles Price (5-10, 190, SR)

Quarterback Andrew Peasley returns for the Wyoming Cowboys when they host Texas Tech on Saturday.

Wyoming Cowboys Projected Starters

Position Jersey Number Projected Starter WYOMING OFFENSE Quarterback 6 Andrew Peasley (6-2, 218, Gr.) Running Back 32 Jamari Ferrell (5-8, 200, Jr.) X Receiver 9 Alex Brown (6-4, 201, Jr.) Z Receiver 20 Ryan Marquez (6-1, 204, Gr.) Slot Receiver 11 Wyatt Wieland (6-1, 207, Gr.) Tight End 81 Treyton Welch (6-3, 241, Gr.) Left Tackle 75 Frank Cum (6-7, 315, Gr.) Left Guard 78 Wes King (6-5, 301, RFr.) Center 77 Nofoafia Tulafono (6-2, 320, Jr.) Right Guard 79 Jack Walsh (6-3, 314, So.) Right Tackle 72 Caden Barnett (6-5, 310, So.) WYOMING DEFENSE Nose Tackle 94 Cole Godbout (6-4, 290, Gr.) Defensive Tackle 96 Jordan Bertagnole (6-4, 290, Jr.) Defensive End 54 Sabastian Harsh (6-3, 245, So.) Defensive End 93 DeVonne Harris (6-4, 230, Jr.) Middle Linebacker 28 Easton Gibbs (6-2, 230, Jr.) Will Linebacker 43 Shae Suianuoa (6-3, 231, Jr.) Nickel Back 2 Wrook Brown (5-11, 188, So.) Cornerback 7 Jakorey Hawkins (5-11, 187, Sr.) Free Safety 31 Wyett Ekeler (5-11, 204, Jr.) Strong Safety 42 Isaac White (6-1, 201, Jr.) Cornerback 6 Kolbey Taylor (6-5, 190, So.) WYOMING SPECIALISTS Punter 39 Clayton Stewart (6-1, 215, Gr.) Kicker 46 John Hoyland (5-10, 196, Jr.) Long Snapper 52 Carson York (6-1, 201, So.) Holder 39 Clayton Stewart (6-1, 215, Gr.) Kick Returner 11 Wyatt Wieland (6-1, 207, Gr.) Punt Returner 5 Ayir Asante (6-0, 178, Jr.)

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football vs. Wyoming: Scouting report, predictions