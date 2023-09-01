Texas Tech football vs. Wyoming: Scouting report, predictions
The most anticipated Texas Tech football season in quite some time is about to begin.
Joey McGuire begins his second season as the Red Raiders' head coach with his team opening in a true road environment for the first time since 2013.
A trip to Laramie awaits with the Wyoming Cowboys trying to play an early spoiler for Tech. How will the 2023 season begin for the Red Raiders? Let's take a look.
When Texas Tech football runs
The Red Raiders were in the top half of the nation in rushing yards a game and have spent the month of August promoting the revamped offensive line that features 141 career starts, making it the sixth-most experienced unit in the nation. Wyoming, meanwhile, features five returning starters amongst its front six, including linebacker Easton Gibbs, the Mountain West preseason defensive player of the year who totaled 121 tackles as a sophomore.
Advantage: Wyoming
When Texas Tech football passes
Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley's first year back at Texas Tech produced one of the top aerial attacks in college football last year. Tyler Shough (1,304 yards in seven games) has a slew of veteran targets to choose from, including Jerand Bradley (774 yards, 6 TDs) and Myles Price (513 yards), who each had 51 catches. Wyoming was solid in the secondary a year ago though didn't come up with many takeaways — six interceptions.
Advantage: Texas Tech
When Wyoming football runs
The Cowboys stick to the ground game, ranking 36th nationally with 184.1 yards a game in 2022. Three of their top four returning rushers from a year ago are back, including Dawaiian McNeely (356 yards), D.Q. James (346) and Andrew Peasley (339). The Red Raiders were in the bottom half of the country in rushing defense, allowing 178.8 yards a contest. Working in a new rotation of outside rushers and linebackers might take some time for Tech to gel.
Advantage: Wyoming
When Wyoming football passes
The question is whether the Cowboys will pass much at all. Wyoming was amongst the bottom 10 nationally in pass attempts (304) and passing yards per game (132.2). Peasley, Wyoming's returning starter at QB, completed 52.4% of his pass attempts and finished with 10 TDs compared to nine interceptions. Texas Tech's defense saw nearly 10 more passes a game (32.6) than the Cowboys threw on average (23.3). Wyoming could try to test Tech's new defensive backs such as Bralyn Lux and C.J. Baskerville, but it doesn't seem to be in their nature.
Advantage: Texas Tech
Texas Tech vs. Wyoming: The specialists
Wyoming kicker John Hoyland has appeared on about every preseason all-America team to date. He was 22-of-25 last year and perfect on his 28 extra-point kicks. Gino Garcia takes over field goal duties for Tech while veteran Austin McNamara returns as punter. The Cowboys returned a whopping five punts and 15 kickoffs last year, so there's not much of a threat in that regard.
Advantage: Texas Tech
Score Prediction: Texas Tech 38, Wyoming 20
Texas Tech Projected Starters
Position
Jersey Number
Projected Starter
TEXAS TECH OFFENSE
Quarterback
12
Tyler Shough (6-5, 230, SR)
Running Back
28
Tahj Brooks (5-10, 230, SR)
X Receiver
11
Loic Fouonji (6-4, 215, SR)
H Receiver
10
Drae McCray (5-9, 185, JR)
Y Receiver
1
Myles Price (5-10, 190, SR)
Z Receiver
9
Jerand Bradley, (6-5, 220, SO)
Tight End
80
Mason Tharp (6-9, 270, JR)
Left Tackle
71
Monroe Mills (6-6, 315, JR)
Left Guard
70
Cole Spencer, (6-4, 300, SR)
Center
53
Rusty Staats (6-5, 320, SR)
Right Guard
56
Dennis Wilburn (6-3, 325, SR)
Right Tackle
76
Caleb Rogers (6-5, 310, SR)
TEXAS TECH DEFENSE
Nose Tackle
97
Jaylon Hutchings (6-0, 305, SR)
Defensive Tackle
95
Tony Bradford (6-1, 300, SR)
Field End
6
Myles Cole (6-6, 280, SR)
Boundary End
7
Steve Linton (6-5, 235, SR)
Middle Linebacker
13
Jacob Rodriguez (6-1, 235, JR)
Will Linebacker
8
Jesiah Pierre (6-2, 240, SR)
STAR
9
C.J. Baskerville (6-3, 215, JR)
Cornerback
0
Rayshad Williams (6-3, 215, SR)
Free Safety
1
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (5-11, 195, SR)
Boundary Safety
18
Tyler Owens (6-2, 210, SR)
Cornerback
12
Bralyn Lux (5-11, 175, SR)
TEXAS TECH SPECIALISTS
Punter
31
Austin McNamara (6-4, 210, SR)
Kicker
99
Gino Garcia (6-2, 215, JR)
Long Snapper
30
Jackson Knotts (5-11, 190, JR)
Holder
31
Austin McNamara (6-4, 210, SR)
Kick Returner
4
Jordan Brown (5-11, 185, JR)
Punt Returner
1
Myles Price (5-10, 190, SR)
Wyoming Cowboys Projected Starters
Position
Jersey Number
Projected Starter
WYOMING OFFENSE
Quarterback
6
Andrew Peasley (6-2, 218, Gr.)
Running Back
32
Jamari Ferrell (5-8, 200, Jr.)
X Receiver
9
Alex Brown (6-4, 201, Jr.)
Z Receiver
20
Ryan Marquez (6-1, 204, Gr.)
Slot Receiver
11
Wyatt Wieland (6-1, 207, Gr.)
Tight End
81
Treyton Welch (6-3, 241, Gr.)
Left Tackle
75
Frank Cum (6-7, 315, Gr.)
Left Guard
78
Wes King (6-5, 301, RFr.)
Center
77
Nofoafia Tulafono (6-2, 320, Jr.)
Right Guard
79
Jack Walsh (6-3, 314, So.)
Right Tackle
72
Caden Barnett (6-5, 310, So.)
WYOMING DEFENSE
Nose Tackle
94
Cole Godbout (6-4, 290, Gr.)
Defensive Tackle
96
Jordan Bertagnole (6-4, 290, Jr.)
Defensive End
54
Sabastian Harsh (6-3, 245, So.)
Defensive End
93
DeVonne Harris (6-4, 230, Jr.)
Middle Linebacker
28
Easton Gibbs (6-2, 230, Jr.)
Will Linebacker
43
Shae Suianuoa (6-3, 231, Jr.)
Nickel Back
2
Wrook Brown (5-11, 188, So.)
Cornerback
7
Jakorey Hawkins (5-11, 187, Sr.)
Free Safety
31
Wyett Ekeler (5-11, 204, Jr.)
Strong Safety
42
Isaac White (6-1, 201, Jr.)
Cornerback
6
Kolbey Taylor (6-5, 190, So.)
WYOMING SPECIALISTS
Punter
39
Clayton Stewart (6-1, 215, Gr.)
Kicker
46
John Hoyland (5-10, 196, Jr.)
Long Snapper
52
Carson York (6-1, 201, So.)
Holder
39
Clayton Stewart (6-1, 215, Gr.)
Kick Returner
11
Wyatt Wieland (6-1, 207, Gr.)
Punt Returner
5
Ayir Asante (6-0, 178, Jr.)
