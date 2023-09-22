Texas Tech football vs. West Virginia: Scouting report, predictions for Big 12 opener

Big 12 Conference play has arrived in full with the Texas Tech football team hitting the road to take on West Virginia in the opener.

The Red Raiders (1-2) are fresh off a 41-3 thumping of FCS opponent Tarleton State. This comes after back-to-back one-score losses to Wyoming and Oregon. In the first year of the Joey McGuire era, Tech was 4-0 in games decided by eight points or less.

The Mountaineers (2-1) have won consecutive games, which includes a solid 17-6 win over rival Pittsburgh last week. Projected to finish last in the preseason Big 12 poll, Neal Brown is trying to prove many wrong, and keep his job beyond this season.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup, which will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at 2:30 p.m.

When Texas Tech football runs

Texas Tech made a point of feeding Tahj Brooks last week, which resulted in career highs in carries (19) and yards (161). It was his first 100-yard rushing game since last year's meeting with West Virginia where Brooks carved out 107 yards and two TDs. Opponents have had issues running against the Mountaineers, who are allowing 2.8 yards a carry through three games. The team has totaled 23 tackles for a loss, which is 21st in the country. Junior defensive lineman Mike Lockhart leads the way in that regard with 3.0 on the year.

Advantage: West Virginia

When West Virginia football runs

The Mountaineers are a run-heavy operation this season with rushes accounting for 63% of their play calls. CJ Donaldson Jr. has compiled 239 yards on 49 attempts on the ground with two touchdowns. Depending on which quarterback starts for the Mountaineers — Tech is preparing for both Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol — they'll see the QBs on the run frequently. Green has 21 rushing attempts and Marchiol 14. The Tech defense continues to be respectable against the run but will be put to the test in a similar fashion as the Wyoming game.

Advantage: West Virginia

When Texas Tech football passes

With West Virginia's stingy rushing defense, look for quarterback Tyler Shough to have his arm utilized throughout the game. Shough remains Tech's QB but is coming off an uneven performance against Tarleton State, though he only played through one series in the third quarter in the blowout. Once again, it'll come down to how well Shough can take care of the ball and avoid turnovers. He's thrown four interceptions so far this season, three of them coming against Oregon. The Mountaineers have five interceptions this season with Beanie Bishop Jr. having two.

Advantage: Texas Tech

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Jalen Thornton (97) reacts after a defensive stop during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

When West Virginia football passes

Their strength is in the run game, so don't expect to see a ton of passing from the Mountaineers. Whether it's Greene or Marchiol, WVU is 109th out of 130 teams for passing yards a game (179.0). Texas Tech's secondary got its first three interceptions on the season in last week's win — two coming from Malik Dunlap — and they're hoping for more, should WVU give them that opportunity.

Advantage: Texas Tech

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: The specialists

Austin McNamara is eighth in the country in yards per punt (48.3) which makes him a valuable commodity while Tech waits to be a bit more aggressive on fourth-down decisions. Gino Garcia has improved his kicking percentage and is now 5-of-9 on the season. Michael Hayes has attempted one field goal for West Virginia, a 42-yarder he made. Oliver Straw averages 44.38 yards a punt.

Advantage: Texas Tech

Score prediction: Texas Tech 35, West Virginia 14

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Who has the edge when Texas Tech football takes on West Virginia?