Texas Tech football vs. Tarleton State: Scouting report, predictions

For the third week in a row, the Texas Tech football team is looking for its first win of the season.

The Red Raiders will get another chance to enter the win column when they play host to FCS opponent Tarleton State on Saturday in Jones AT&T Stadium. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff and will stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Tech is 0-2 for the first time since 1990. It's just the 11th time in program history the Red Raiders have lost their first two games of the season. Just one of the previous 10 (1947) turned things around for a winning season.

Saturday will mark the first meeting between the Red Raiders and Texans, who are in their fourth year as a Division I team. Tarleton head coach Todd Whitten began his career at Tech in the late 1980s as a graduate assistant under coach Spike Dykes.

When Texas Tech football runs

Texas Tech's running attack has been a sticking point for the first two weeks. Against Wyoming, the Red Raiders managed 2.8 yards per carry. That number was better against Oregon (5.4) though most of that came from quarterback Tyler Shough (101 yards on 23 attempts). Tahj Brooks has 110 yards on 18 attempts through two games for the Red Raiders. The Texans are coming off a game in which North Alabama carved out 220 yards on 45 attempts (4.9 yards per attempt).

Advantage: Texas Tech

When Tarleton State football runs

The Texans have heavily utilized a pair of of running backs in Derrel Kelley III (29 carries, 192 yards, 2 TDs) and Kayvon Britten (33 carries, 151 yards, 3 TDs). Tarleton favors the running game a bit, opting for the ground game about 56% of the time. Tech's run defense has fared well, thus far, giving up 284 yards on 75 attempts.

Advantage: Texas Tech

When Texas Tech football passes

In last week's scouting report for Oregon, I said that if Tyler Shough could avoid turnovers against an opportunistic Ducks defense, he'd be just fine. That didn't happen as the Tech QB had four turnovers (three interceptions and a lost fumble). Despite that, Shough has still played well as he's 14th in the country in passing yards (620) and among the nation's leaders in pass attempts (85). The Texans have six takeaways this season with four fumble recoveries and a pair of interceptions.

Advantage: Texas Tech

When Tarleton State football passes

This could be a chance for the Texas Tech secondary to finally get some takeaways. Victor Gabalis has completed about 59% of his pass attempts for 643 yards and seven touchdowns. He's also thrown three interceptions against the likes of McNeese State and North Alabama. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has been a physical and aggressive tackler in the secondary, while Malik Dunlap and Bralyn Lux have had interceptions overturned on review and via penalty, respectively.

Advantage: Texas Tech

Texas Tech vs. Tarleton State: The specialists

Adrian Guzman handles both punting and kicking duties for the Texans. He's averaged 42 yards per punt on seven attempts and converted both of his field goal attempts. Tech punter Austin McNamara has an average of 48 yards per punt. Gino Garcia went 1-for-2 on FGs against Oregon, hitting a 45-yarder later in the fourth quarter to give the Red Raiders a lead that wasn't held on to.

Advantage: Texas Tech

Score prediction: Texas Tech 52, Tarleton State 17

Who: Tarleton State at Texas Tech

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium

Online streaming: ESPN+

Records: Tarleton State 2-0; Texas Tech 0-2

Rankings: Both teams unranked.

Last game: Tarleton State 52, North Alabama 31; No. 13 Oregon 38, Texas Tech 30.

Last meeting: Never played.

Line: None.

Game guarantee: Texas Tech to pay Tarleton State $475,000.

