Texas Tech football vs. Baylor: Scouting report & predictions

Two rivals will once again clash on Saturday when Texas Tech heads to Waco for a Big 12 football game at Baylor.

Both teams are coming off important wins to get themselves out of the cellar of the conference. The Red Raiders (2-3, 1-1) took down Houston 49-28 at home last week while the Bears (2-3, 1-1) overcame a 28-point deficit and earned a 36-35 road win at UCF.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire, and many of his staff members, are making their first return to Waco since taking over the Red Raider program in 2021. In McGuire's first meeting with his former chums, Baylor spoiled the party with a dominant 45-17 win in Lubbock last season.

When Texas Tech football runs

Baylor features one of the worst rushing defenses in the country. Ranked 113th out of 130 teams, the Bears are allowing 184 yards a game on the ground. That bodes well for a Texas Tech rushing attack that has found its groove as of late. The highly-touted offensive line has started to gel, which has allowed Tahj Brooks to carve up more than 100 yards in each of the last three games. Brooks ranks 10th nationally in rushing yards (518) and the return of a healthy Cam'Ron Valdez has provided a spark behind Brooks.

Advantage: Texas Tech

When Baylor football runs

The Bears feature a balanced rushing attack with Richard Reese, Dominic Richardson and Dawson Pendergrass all having 35 rushing attempts or more. Reese, though, is the lone back who has appeared in all five games to this point and leads the team with 225 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He is coming off a 16-carry, 100-yard performance against UCF. The most yards gained by a single rusher against the Tech defense was Nicco Marchiol of West Virginia with 72. Linebackers Ben Roberts and Jesiah Pierre lead the Red Raiders in tackles with 38 and 37, respectively.

Advantage: Texas Tech

When Texas Tech football passes

With the recent success of the rushing attack, Behren Morton hasn't needed to accomplish much in the passing game. In his first start of the season against Houston, Morton was 14-for-22 for 161 yards and 2 TDs, though he was 3-of-8 for 10 yards in the second half as the Red Raiders wound down the clock. The Bears also present a solid secondary that's giving up 210 yards a game.

Advantage: Baylor

When Baylor football passes

Blake Shapen's return changes the complexion of this game. Shapen missed three straight games with a leg injury before returning in last week's win over UCF. In two games, Shapen has accumulated 596 yards and three TDs through the air. Over the last few weeks, the Tech defense has been solid in the second half. They've pitched back-to-back shutouts over the final two quarters. It's the start of games that have hampered them. Houston's Donovan Smith looked like a Heisman candidate with 308 yards and four TDs in the first half before the Red Raiders clamped down.

Advantage: Baylor

Texas Tech vs. Baylor: The Specialists

Austin McNamara continues to be one of the best at his craft. The Texas Tech punter is fifth nationally with an average of 48.8 yards. Gino Garcia is 7-for-11 on field goal attempts with a long of 54. Baylor's Palmer Williams averages 44.7 yards a punt and Isaiah Hankins is 9-for-12 on his field goals with a long of 53.

Advantage: Texas Tech

Score prediction: Texas Tech 24, Baylor 17

