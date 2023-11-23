Texas Tech football visits Texas: Scouting report, predictions

Only your religious deity of choice knows when the Texas Tech football team will square off with Texas again after the two teams meets on Friday night.

A rivalry that dates back to 1928 and has been played every year since 1960 is up in the air moving forward thanks to the Longhorns (10-1, 7-1) moving to the SEC in July. The Red Raiders (6-5, 5-3) will try to send their not-so-friendly neighbors a parting gift that could keep Texas out of the Big 12 championship game as well as the College Football Playoff.

Texas Tech snapped a four-game losing skid in last year's 37-34 overtime victory in Lubbock and is looking for its first win in Austin since 2017.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) warms up ahead of the game against Texas Christian University at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas.

When Texas Tech football runs

Doak Walker Award semifinalist and the nation's third-leading rusher Tahj Brooks occupies the backfield for the Red Raiders. With 1,348 yards on the season, Brooks is the one and, really, only rushing option for Tech. Tyler Shough — the quarterback who hasn't played since Week 4 and announced he'll transfer earlier this week — is second on the team in rushing attempts still with 48. Brooks has 249 (second in the nation) and Tech has no problems pounding the ball with him. That, though, may be a problem against the Longhorns. Texas is fourth in rushing defense, giving up 82.7 yards per game (Brooks averages 122.5). Texas held opponents under 100 rush yards in five straight games and surrendered nine yards on 21 attempts against Iowa State last week. Linebacker Jaylan Ford (10 tackles for loss) and defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (7.5) are a big reason why teams struggle to run against Texas.

Advantage: Texas

When Texas football runs

The Longhorns have a solid rushing attack, ranked 39th in the country with 178 yards per game. Much of that, though, came with Jonathan Brooks leading the charge. Brooks suffered an injury two weeks ago and won't be a factor in this game. In his place is CJ Baxter, another talented runner. Baxter had 117 yards in his first game as the top option. Texas Tech gave up a season-high 238 rushing yards to UCF though the team's only allowed two players to rush for 100 yards individually. Multiple rushing options work best against the Tech defense and that's not really Texas' DNA without Brooks.

Advantage: Texas Tech

When Texas Tech football passes

Should the running game stall out a bit, Behren Morton showed last week against UCF he's healthy enough to shoulder more of the offensive responsibilities. While Brooks still got his rushing attempts, much of those came in the fourth as the team was draining clock. Before that, Morton was called upon to sling it around the field, and he was successful, completing 21 of his 34 attempts for 256 yards and two scores. As good as the run defense is for Texas, its pass defense is about the opposite. The Longhorns are 111th in passing yards allowed and have allowed 300 yards or more in each of their last three games and four of their last five.

Advantage: Texas Tech

When Texas football passes

The Red Raiders are 68th in pass defense (226 yards/game allowed) and have given up some big yards through the air this season, including 353 against TCU (for reference, Texas allowed 301 against the Horned Frogs). Teams that have had the most success through the air against Tech have solid running games that keep the Red Raiders on their toes, which Texas has. Quinn Ewers has been consistent since his return to the field and hasn't turned the ball over much — four interceptions to 16 touchdowns this year.

Advantage: Texas

Texas Tech vs. Texas: The specialists

Each team has one of the top specialists in the country. Texas kicker Bert Auburn has made the second-most field goals in the country (23) and has converted 82% of his attempts. Texas Tech punter Austin McNamara is sixth in punt average (47.38). Ryan Sanborn is no slouch for the Longhorns either, averaging 45.8 yards per punt. Gino Garcia is 14-for-19 on field goals.

Advantage: Texas

Score prediction: Texas 30, Texas Tech 24

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football visits Texas: Scouting report, predictions