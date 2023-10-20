Texas Tech football visits BYU: Scouting reports & predictions

Momentum is not on the side of either squad when the Texas Tech football team visits BYU in a Big 12 Conference showdown in Provo, Utah, on Saturday.

The Red Raiders saw their two-game hot streak snapped at the hands of Kansas State at home while the Cougars are coming off a 44-11 thumping at the hands of TCU in last week's action.

This will mark the first meeting between Texas Tech and BYU in more than 80 years. The last contest came in 1940 when Texas Tech defeated BYU 21-20 in Lubbock.

How will this year's matchup take shape? Glad you asked.

When Texas Tech football runs

The Red Raiders were unable to get much going in the rushing attack outside of a few long runs against Kansas State. That shouldn't be as much of a problem against the Cougars. BYU's giving up 4.47 yards a carry, a perfect recipe to feed Tahj Brooks the ball once again. Brooks ranks fifth in the nation with 781 yards. With uncertainty at quarterback, it would make sense to push the line until BYU forces the issue.

Advantage: Texas Tech

When BYU football runs

This is putting it mildly: BYU has one of the worst rushing offenses in the nation. How bad? They're 129th overall (which is out of 130 teams) in yards per game at 67.5. That's including an average of 2.4 yards an attempt. And if you want to take sack yardage out of it, BYU has totaled 448 yards on 170 attempts (2.6 yards/carry). That's just not good. Freshman and former El Paso-area high school football star LJ Martin has been the lone bright, totaling 345 yards and four touchdowns. Texas Tech got demolished on the ground by Kansas State, but the Cougars are no Wildcats.

Advantage: Texas Tech

When Texas Tech football passes

It's a matter of which quarterback will take the field for the Red Raiders. Behren Morton left last week's game at halftime and didn't return. As of Monday, Joey McGuire said Morton is a game-time decision. Should he be unable to go, it'll be Jake Strong, a true freshman, making his first career start. Strong showed the yin and yang of being a talented freshman. He showed off his arm, took deep shots and went across the middle (battling a shoulder injury, Morton hasn't been able to make those throws the last few weeks) and then threw three interceptions that allowed K-State to blow the game open. On the flip side, BYU is allowing 248 yards a game through the air.

Advantage: BYU

When BYU football passes

Journeyman Kedon Slovis has been a bright spot for the BYU offense. He's amassed 1,392 yards on 113 of 199 passing for 10 touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. The Cougars like to get the ball down the field on their passes as four of their top six receivers have averages of 14.5 yards per catch or better. Chase Roberts accounts for 421 yards, Isaac Rex 275 and Darius Lassiter 225. Roberts and Lassiter each have three TD receptions.

Advantage: BYU

Texas Tech vs. BYU: The specialists

It's a battle of elite punters. Texas Tech's Austin McNamara is sixth in the nation at 48.26 yards a punt while BYU's Ryan Rebkow is just behind him, ranking seventh at 48.15 yards/kick. In the field goal department, Gino Garcia is 8-of-12 with a long of 54 for Tech and Will Ferrin has hit four of his six attempts with a season long of 46.

Advantage: Texas Tech

Score prediction: Texas Tech 24, BYU 14

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Scouting, predicting Texas Tech football's visit to BYU