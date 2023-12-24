Texas Tech football tight end Baylor Cupp declares for NFL draft

Texas Tech football tight end Baylor Cupp announced Sunday he's declaring for the NFL draft, forgoing his remaining season of college eligibility.

Cupp, a national top-100 recruit out of Brock, spent three years at Texas A&M and the past two at Tech. In 24 games with the Red Raiders, he caught 23 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns.

All of Cupp's touchdown catches came in Tech victories. One against Texas and one at Iowa State, both in the fourth quarter, were instrumental in the Red Raiders' 37-34 overtime win against the Longhorns and their 14-10 win against the Cyclones. He caught two TD passes this season in a 39-14 win at Baylor.

During much of the past two seasons, Tech's tight-ends rotation consisted of Mason Tharp, Cupp, Jayden York and Henry Teeter. In 2024, only Tharp will remain from that group. York has his name in the NCAA transfer portal, and Teeter is out of eligibility. Aware they would need to rebuild the group, Tech coaches have added Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers, Elon tight end Johncarlos Miller and Dallas South Oak Cliff tight end Trey Jackson.

Cupp and his fiancee, Carly Haack, are engaged to be married next March. They have maintained a long-distance relationship, living hundreds of miles apart, since Cupp transferred to Tech in June 2022.

Cupp is one 12 players on this year's Texas Tech team eligible to play in 2024 on the COVID-19 bonus year. The most prominent among them, running back Tahj Brooks and offensive lineman Caleb Rogers, have announced they are staying with the Red Raiders for next season.

Among the others who have not publicly disclosed their intentions are defensive edge player Steve Linton, defensive tackle Quincy Ledet, linebacker Bryce Ramirez and cornerback Bralyn Lux.

It's not as impactful a group as last year when almost two dozen Tech seniors on the 2022 team — nearly all of them starters or top backups — had the bonus-year option. Eleven players who opted in for the extra year were starters this season.

On Friday night, Tech wide receiver Loic Fouonji committed to Vanderbilt as a transfer. Fouonji had his name in the transfer portal in early December, but stayed with the team through the end of the season. He caught a touchdown pass in Tech's 34-14 victory over California in the Independence Bowl.

Texas Tech senior decisions

The following Texas Tech players who are seniors in 2023 have the option of playing another season in 2024. Here are decisions they've made in that regard, as announced by the players themselves or Tech coaches.

Staying (3): RB Tahj Brooks, OT Caleb Rogers, K Gino Garcia.

Leaving (3): WR Loic Fouonji (committed to Vanderbilt); TE Baylor Cupp (declared for NFL draft), LB Jesiah Pierre (to NCAA transfer portal).

Pending (6): DE Steve Linton, DT Quincy Ledet, LB Bryce Ramirez, LB Bryce Robinson, CB Bralyn Lux, DB Cameron Watts.

Texas Tech tight end Baylor Cupp (88) catches a pass during the Red Raiders' Oct. 21 game at Brigham Young. Cupp announced Sunday he's declaring for the NFL draft.

More: See timelines for Texas Tech football projects at Jones AT&T Stadium

More: Unpacking Texas Tech football 2024 recruiting class — and how good it can be

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football tight end Baylor Cupp declares for NFL draft