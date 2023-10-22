Texas Tech football tight end Jayden York ejected from game for alleged spitting incident

PROVO, Utah — Backup tight end Jayden York was ejected from the Texas Tech football game at Brigham Young on Saturday night, allegedly for spitting at an opponent.

The ejection took place at the end of a point-after attempt at 9:19 before halftime. Xavier White had just caught a 72-yard touchdown pass from Jake Strong, a true freshman making his first college start.

York was engaged with BYU defensive end Tyler Batty at the end of the PAT.

Referee Tuta Salaam announced that York was ejected for a spitting in the face of an opponent. Tech coach Joey McGuire conferred with officials afterward along the Red Raiders' sideline.

York scored Tech's first touchdown of the season on a pass from Tyler Shough in the opener at Wyoming. He's played in every game and caught three passes for 30 yards.

The Red Raiders already were without one of the four tight ends in their usual rotation with Mason Tharp sidelined by an undisclosed injury. Tharp, who started the first five games of the season, has missed the past three.

The game between Tech and new Big 12 member Brigham Young was the first between the two football programs since 1940.

More: Austin McNamara back in familiar place when Texas Tech football visits BYU

More: Lloyd Hill savoring second college football career via his son | Williams

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football's Jayden York ejected for alleged spitting incident