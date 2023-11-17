Isaiah Robertson, 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver from Arlington, made a non-binding commitment to the Texas Tech football program late Thursday.

As a junior this season, Robertson caught 42 passes for 472 yards and five touchdowns and rushed 19 times for 209 yards and two TDs, according to MaxPreps. The Colts finished 4-7.

Robertson announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on X, the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The 247Sports recruiting service has Robertson No. 64 on its list of the state's top high-school prospects for the 2025 class. Kansas and Arkansas also have offered him scholarships.

Robertson is the fourth prospect to pledge to the Red Raiders for their 2025 recruiting class. All are skill-position players. The others are Hitchcock quarterback Lloyd Jones III, Wichita Falls City View wide receiver-cornerback Isaiah Anderson and Stephenville wide receiver Tristian Gentry.

TEXAS TECH FOOTBALL COMMITMENTS

The following high-school juniors have made non-binding commitments to Texas Tech the 2025 recruiting class.

Lloyd Jones III, 6-4, 210, QB, Hitchcock; Tristian Gentry, 6-0, 165, WR, Stephenville; Isaiah Robertson, 6-0, 180, WR, Arlington; Isaiah Anderson, 6-0, 165, WR-CB, Wichita Falls City View.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire looks on during the Big 12 football game against BYU, Saturday, Oct. 21 2023, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football team gets pledge from Arlington wide receiver