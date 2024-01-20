Texas Tech football team adds D-line depth with Rice grad De'Braylon Carroll

With the Texas Tech football team losing Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford, longtime starters at defensive tackle, Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire remained on the lookout this winter for candidates to fortify that position.

The Red Raiders picked up one option Friday night. Defensive tackle De'Braylon Carroll, who started all 13 games this past season for Rice, committed to Tech as a graduate transfer. Carroll, listed by Rice as 6-foot and 290 pounds, announced his pledge on social media.

Next season will be Carroll's sixth in college football. Over the past five years at Rice, he played in 42 games and started 21, getting credit for 101 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks. The 2023 season was his best as he put up career highs of 46 tackles, nine behind the line with 3 1/2 sacks.

The Owls went 6-7 this past season, ending with a 45-21 loss to Texas State in the First Responder Bowl.

Rice played only five games in the Covid-disrupted 2020 season, and Carroll missed the 2021 season on account of injury.

Carroll played on a Class 6A Division I state-final team for Duncanville in high school. He was a unanimous choice as the District 8-6A most valuable defensive player and a second-team all-state honoree on The Associated Press Sports Editors team.

Hutchings, who started 57 games for the Red Raiders, and Bradford, who started 38, are out of eligibility.

Earlier this offseason, Tech added James Hansen, a 6-foot-2, 307-pound defensive tackle who spent the past two years at Nevada.

Tech's top returning defensive tackles are senior Quincy Ledet and junior Dooda Banks, who were top backups to Hutchings and Bradford. Next most experienced is Trevon McAlpine, who played in eight games this season as a redshirt freshman.

