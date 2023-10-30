Texas Tech football starting safeties switching positions

Texas Tech football safeties Tyler Owens and Julien (C.J.) Baskerville, both starters, switched positions during the Red Raiders' open week leading up to this week's game against TCU.

Owens is taking Baskerville's spot at the field safety-outside linebacker position designated as Star in Tech's scheme, and Baskerville is taking Owens' place at boundary safety.

Tech coach Joey McGuire said Monday both are viewed as long-term moves, not a temporary experiment. The staff expects Baskerville to continue at boundary safety next season. Baskerville played that position at San Diego State before transferring to Tech this past off-season.

"It gives him an area where he might be a little bit more comfortable," Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said, "and then gets Tyler a little bit closer to the action. We need playmakers off the edge — not that C.J. wasn't, but Tyler brings a different speed, and I think his man coverage ability also can help us there in the slot."

Baskerville's been credited with 37 tackles, including 3 1/2 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two quarterback pressures. The junior from North Richland Hills Richland is tied for the team lead in pass breakups and fourth on the team in tackles.

Owens has been credited with 28 tackles and two pass breakups.

Owens exhausts his eligibility when the season ends.

McGuire said true freshmen Brenden Jordan and Marcus Ramon-Edwards fit the Star position for next season. Jordan has played in all eight games this season and started the first two when Baskerville was dealing with turf toe the first week and a broken wrist he suffered in the opener.

"B.J. (Jordan) is going to be a year older. You've got Marcus Ramon-Edwards," McGuire said. "They're more that style. Not that C.J. isn't, but they're not boundary-safety type guys. Marcus Ramon-Edwards probably could be. But C.J., we're looking at, he's going to be there next year."

PERSONNEL UPDATES

Quarterback Behren Morton, who missed the last game with AC joint and back injuries, had a full practice on Sunday and "threw the ball really well," McGuire said.

McGuire put the chances of linebacker Jacob Rodriguez returning to play this week at around 90 percent. Rodriguez has been out since he suffered a foot injury in the season opener.

Offensive guard Cole Spencer (broken toe) and tight end Mason Tharp (undisclosed) remain out, but are "trending in the right direction", McGuire said, to return this season.

Weekly chat: What ails the receiver corps? | Texas Tech football Q&A

Taking stock: Texas Tech football midseason report: Assessing the Red Raiders after 8 games

Texas Tech's Tyler Owens (18) and Julien (C.J.) Baskerville are trading positions with Owens going to the field position Tech calls Star and Baskerville going to boundary safety. Both have been full-time starters this season except when Baskerville missed two starts with turf toe and a broken wrist and Owens missed a game with a strained quadriceps.

College football

Who: TCU at Texas Tech

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium

Records: TCU 4-4, 2-3 in the Big 12; Texas Tech 3-5, 2-3

TV: Fox Sports 1

Line: Texas Tech by 3. Over-under: 58 1/2 points.

Last game: Kansas State 41, TCU 3; Brigham Young 27, Texas Tech 14.

Last meeting: TCU 34, Texas Tech 24 last year in Fort Worth.

Fast fact: TCU has won four in a row and seven of the past nine in the series.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football starting safeties switching positions