Texas Tech football starters Dennis Wilburn, Julian (C.J.) Baskerville out for home opener against No. 13 Oregon

Starting offensive guard Dennis Wilburn and a number of significant defensive players for Texas Tech were out for the Red Raiders' home opener Saturday night against No. 13 Oregon.

Sophomore Jacoby Jackson was set to start in Wilburn's spot with Landon Peterson also available. Wilburn came out of last week's season opener at Wyoming and didn't return to the game.

Also sidelined were first-team Star safety-outside linebacker Julian (C.J.) Baskerville and several top backups: defensive end Harvey Dyson, defensive tackle Dooda Banks and inside linebackers Tyrique Matthews and Trent Low. Their absences are in addition to a couple of key players previously known: defensive end Isaac Smith, who is out for the season with a knee injury, and inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, expected out four to six weeks with a sprained foot.

The swath of injuries at inside linebacker made Saturday's two-deep at those positions Jesiah Pierre backed by Ty Kana and Ben Roberts backed by Wesley Smith. Roberts is a redshirt freshman making his first career start, and Kana and Smith moved into the two-deep for the first time.

With Baskerville missing from the Star position, slot corner Bralyn Lux, true freshman Brenden Jordan and versatile junior Jacob Plunk were expected to man the position.

Texas Tech's Dennis Wilburn does a drill during football practice, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Sports Performance Center.

