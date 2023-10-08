Texas Tech football shuts down Baylor running game in road victory

WACO — Richard Reese ripped the Texas Tech football team for one of the best games of his young career last year. Dominic Richardson has been consistently productive against the Red Raiders in seasons past.

The fact neither Baylor running back did much of anything Saturday night was one of the pleasant developments for the Red Raiders in their surprisingly easy 39-14 victory at McLane Stadium.

Reese carried a career-high 36 times for 148 yards last year in a 45-17 Bears romp at Jones AT&T Stadium. That was part of a freshman season in which he came close to rushing for 1,000 yards. He carried only four times for 4 yards Saturday.

"No disrespect to their team. He's a good player," Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson said. "But we owed him one. That's what this whole night was about: coming out here and paying that back."

Tech (3-3, 2-1 in the Big 12) put Baylor (2-4, 1-2) into a 14-0 hole early, and the Bears went away from their running game as they played catch-up the rest of the night. They finished with 17 yards rushing on 30 attempts, team highs of 21 yards on nine carries coming from Richardson.

Richardson transferred to Baylor after spending the past three years at Oklahoma State. Two years ago at Jones AT&T Stadium, he carried for a game high 84 yards on 20 carries in a 23-0 Cowboys victory. Last year in Stillwater, he carried 19 times for 67 yards and the last touchdown in a 41-31 OSU conquest of Tech.

The Red Raiders got some payback against him, too.

"(Defensive coordinator) Tim DeRuyter and his staff on that side of the ball did a phenomenal job," Tech coach Joey McGuire said, "as far as stopping the run, keeping them in situations where they were behind the sticks."

The week before, Baylor rallied for a 36-35 victory at Central Florida with Reese putting up season highs of 16 carries for 100 yards.

There was a charged atmosphere for last year's Tech-Baylor game in Lubbock. The game sold out weeks in advance with fans coming to see Patrick Mahomes inducted into the Tech football Ring of Honor. The Bears, Reese in particular, stole the show.

This time, he didn't have much of a chance.

"Last year, we played their wide zone really well," McGuire said. "Their B run was the pin and pull. They had a little bit of success with the pin and pull tonight, but we worked the heck out of it.

"One thing we really talked about was just building a wall, playing well on the back side of the play. We felt like on the front side of the play, we could get vertical enough to make them cut back. The key to that is playing so well on the back side of the play. Myles Cole had some big tackles on that. Dooda (Banks) had some big tackles. Tony (Bradford) had some big tackles and our linebackers, I thought they played really well."

Tech finished with 11 tackles for loss. That included six sacks. Defensive ends Steve Linton and Charles Esters were credited with three sacks and two sacks, respectively.

"It goes back to being physical and doing our jobs," said inside linebacker Jesiah Pierre, who was credited with six tackles, half a sack and a fumble recovery.

The sacks were the first of the season for Linton, the highly touted transfer from Syracuse. McGuire said Linton was questionable for most of the week with a sprained ankle and credited head athletic trainer Michael Ramirez and the training staff for getting him ready.

"Thursday, we weren't sure if Steve was going to play," McGuire said. "Mike (Ramirez) got him up at the facility at 5:45 on Friday, got him in the pool, got him loose. He started to look better.

"Soon as we landed and got to the hotel, Mike had him in the pool rehabbing his ankle. We didn't know how much he was going to play, but we were going to get him in situations where he could go rush the passer."

