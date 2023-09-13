Texas Tech football sells out Kansas State game; fourth home sellout so far

Make it another sellout for the Texas Tech football team.

Tech athletics announced Wednesday the Red Raiders' Oct. 14 homecoming game against against Kansas State has sold out of its ticket allotment. This marks the first four home games to sell out for Tech, including this week's matchup against Tarleton State and the Sept. 30 contest against Houston.

Capacity at Jones AT&T Stadium for the 2023 season is 56,200 due to ongoing construction in the south end zone.

Each of Tech's first four home games have sold out and tickets remain for the final two contests — the Thursday night clash with TCU on Nov. 2 and the Nov. 18 game against UCF. Tickets for the UCF game start at $35 and $50 for the TCU contest.

The sellouts do not factor in the roughly 12,000 seats reserved for Texas Tech students, who occupy the majority of the lower bowl on the east side of the stadium.

Tickets for the remaining games can be purchased at TexasTech.com or calling the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football sells out Kansas State game