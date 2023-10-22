Texas Tech football season at tipping point as November approaches | Williams

PROVO, Utah — Someone from the Texas Tech football staff sent Xavier White and Bryce Ramirez to be the player reps in the Red Raiders' post-game interview session Saturday night, which is perhaps telling about the state of the team at the moment.

Two of the brightest lights for the Red Raiders in a 27-14 loss at Brigham Young are former walk-ons. That's no disrespect to White and Ramirez, who long ago rose from obscurity to key roles on the team. And I don't need to remind anyone that Ramirez returned to play in less than a year from one of the most gruesome injuries you'll ever see on a football field.

Both guys have guts.

The Tech defensive staff needed Ramirez to move from rush end to inside linebacker recently, and on Saturday night here he hardly came off the field. Press-box statisticians credited Ramirez with seven tackles and a quarterback pressure, and White caught a 72-yard touchdown pass.

That kind of production from former walk-ons makes any program better.

Now if the Red Raiders can just get production from the guys with the pedigree. You know, the players who were supposed to take Tech back to some semblance of glory after a memorable end to the 2022 season.

At the moment, that seems as steep a climb as the picturesque Rocky Mountains that form a beautiful backdrop to the east of LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Tech sits 3-5 and 2-3 in the Big 12, not what anyone was expecting at any point between January and August. Saturday night was the fourth game this season the Red Raiders lost as the betting favorite, the others at Wyoming and West Virginia and at home against Kansas State.

Injury-related upheaval at quarterback plays a part, not a small one, but the Red Raiders ought to be better than what they've shown regardless. Other than Tahj Brooks, who on offense has met, much less exceeded, expectations? Three receivers have more than 300 yards this season, and none are on pace to reach 500. The last time a Red Raiders season receiving leader finished with fewer than 500 yards was in 1999.

On defense, the pass rush has been ordinary. It should go without saying that Tyree Wilson was irreplaceable, but neither have the Red Raiders gotten the impact Marquis Waters delivered last season as a mostly box safety.

It's fair to say the Red Raiders' offense, with four of the team's five turnovers plus a red-zone turnover on downs, was the primary culprit Saturday. But the defense couldn't impose its will, at least not often enough, on one of the most punchless offenses it'll encounter all season.

BYU's feeble rushing attack, next-to-last in the FBS going into Saturday, ran for a season high 150 yards. The Cougars, averaging less than 68 yards rushing for the season, nearly matched that when freshman L.J. Martin broke free for 55 yards on the second play of the game.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis, once a USC Trojans recruit of some distinction and now on his third college team, did just enough with 127 yards passing and two touchdowns, to have this one sewed up long before the finish.

The Red Raiders might have won this game 14-10 a year ago, the way they did on that cold November night at Iowa State. The latter came during the 4-0 closing stretch to Tech's 2022 season.

The Red Raiders did something about a 4-5 record then, and they have to do something about a 3-5 record now.

Unless the supposed horses on this team assert themselves, a repeat isn't in the cards.

