The Texas Tech football team will try to score a big win over rival Texas in Friday night's showdown in Austin. The Red Raiders (6-5, 5-3) can enhance their future bowl game while the Longhorns (10-1, 7-1) will try to officially lock up a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

BETTING ODDS: Texas by 13

Texas Tech football live updates vs. Texas

Tweets by AJ_DonWilliams

Tweets by NathanGiese

Tweets by RaiderSports

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football score updates vs. Texas