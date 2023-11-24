Advertisement

Texas Tech football score updates vs. Texas

Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The Texas Tech football team will try to score a big win over rival Texas in Friday night's showdown in Austin. The Red Raiders (6-5, 5-3) can enhance their future bowl game while the Longhorns (10-1, 7-1) will try to officially lock up a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

Texas Tech Red Raiders game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. Texas Longhorns

  • KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m.

  • TV: ABC

  • BETTING ODDS: Texas by 13

Texas Tech football live updates vs. Texas

