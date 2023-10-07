Texas Tech football score updates vs. Baylor
The Texas Tech football team will try to score its first road win of the season when the Red Raiders (2-3, 1-1) visit Baylor (2-3, 1-1) in a Big 12 contest Saturday. Both teams are coming off big wins. Tech handled Houston 49-28 at home last week and Baylor scored 29 unanswered points to topple UCF on the road 36-35.
Texas Tech Red Raiders game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. Baylor Bears
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
BETTING ODDS: Texas Tech by 1
Texas Tech live updates vs. Baylor
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football score updates vs. Baylor