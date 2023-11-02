The Texas Tech football team looks to score a key win in hopes of becoming bowl eligible when the Red Raiders host TCU on Thursday night in Jones AT&T Stadium. The game features teams with identical Big 12 records with Texas Tech at 3-5 overall and 2-3 in league play while the Horned Frogs are 4-4 and 2-3, respectively.

Texas Tech Red Raiders game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. TCU Horned Frogs

KICKOFF: 6 p.m.

TV: FS1

BETTING ODDS: Texas Tech by 3

Texas Tech football live updates vs. TCU

Tweets by AJ_DonWilliams

Tweets by NathanGiese

Tweets by RaiderSports

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football score updates vs. TCU