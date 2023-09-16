Texas Tech football score updates vs. Tarleton State in Week 3
The Texas Tech football team will try to score its first win of the season when it hosts Tarleton State on Saturday in Jones AT&T Stadium.
The Red Raiders (0-2) have had back-to-back games come down to the wire with a double-overtime loss at Wyoming in the season opener and a 38-30 setback to Oregon in last week's home opener. Head coach Joey McGuire is 8-7 in his first 15 games leading Texas Tech.
The Texans, an FCS program, are 2-0 coming off a 52-31 win over North Alabama. They are coached by Todd Whitten, who has been at Tarleton State 14 season.
Texas Tech Red Raiders game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. Tarleton State Texans
KICKOFF: 6 p.m.
TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
BETTING ODDS: No line
Texas Tech live updates vs. Tarleton State
