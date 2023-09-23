Texas Tech football score updates vs. West Virginia

The Texas Tech football team will try to score a win in their Big 12 Conference opener on the road against West Virginia.

Texas Tech enters the game with a 1-2 record. Head coach Joey McGuire's squad is coming off a 41-3 win over FCS foe Tarleton State. Coach Neal Brown leads 2-1 West Virginia into the encounter having knocked off rival Pittsburgh a week ago.

This will be the fourth time in the last six years the Red Raiders have opened Big 12 play on the road. Tech has only won one of the previous three.

Texas Tech Red Raiders game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

BETTING ODDS: Texas Tech by 6

Texas Tech live updates vs. West Virginia

