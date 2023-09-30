Texas Tech football score updates vs. Houston

The Texas Tech football team will try to score its first win in Big 12 play today when the Red Raiders host the Houston Cougars. Tech (1-3, 0-1) is coming off a 20-13 loss to West Virginia and will feature Behren Morton at quarterback for the injured Tyler Shough. The game will also mark the return of former Tech QB Donovan Smith, who leads the Cougars (2-2, 0-1) into action.

Texas Tech Red Raiders game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. Houston Cougars

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m.

TV: FS2

BETTING ODDS: Texas Tech by 9

Texas Tech live updates vs. Houston

