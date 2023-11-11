Advertisement
Texas Tech football score updates vs. Kansas

Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
The Texas Tech football team hits the road looking to score a big win over Kansas. The Red Raiders are 4-5 on the season with a 3-3 mark in Big 12 play. Bowl eligibility is within reach, though Tech will need to win two of its final three games to guarantee a postseason berth. The Jayhawks (7-2, 4-2) continue their ascension under coach Lance Leipold and have guaranteed themselves their first winning record since the 2008 season.

Texas Tech Red Raiders game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. Kansas Jayhawks

  • KICKOFF: 11 a.m.

  • TV: FS1

  • BETTING ODDS: Kansas by 3½

Texas Tech football live updates vs. Kansas

