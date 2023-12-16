Texas Tech football score Independence Bowl updates vs. Cal

The Texas Tech football team takes the field one last time in 2023 tonight when the Red Raiders (6-6) take on Cal (6-6) in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La. Texas Tech will try to secure their third winning season in a row after having three total between 2011 and 2020. A win would also give the Red Raiders bowl victories in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 2002-04.

Texas Tech Red Raiders game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. Cal Golden Bears

KICKOFF: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

BETTING ODDS: Texas Tech by 1½

Texas Tech football live Independence Bowl updates vs. Cal

