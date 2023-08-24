Will Texas Tech football make a run at a New Year's Six bowl? Our game-by-game predictions

It's been at least a decade and probably longer since the Texas Tech football team has gone into a season with more anticipation among its fans. The Red Raiders are forecast for fourth in a 14-team Big 12, not to mention are ranked to start a season for the first time since 2008.

Oregon visits Lubbock for a marquee matchup. With four new members in the conference, Texas Tech plays Central Florida for the first time and faces Brigham Young for the first time in eons.

How will the season unfold? Here's a gander into the crystal ball.

Sept. 2: at Wyoming

Last season: Did not play. Wyoming went 7-6, 5-3 in the Mountain West.

The buzz: Veteran coach Craig Bohl is in his 10th season at Wyoming and has led the Cowboys to a .500 or better record seven times in the past eight years, the only exception a 2-4 mark in the Covid season of 2020. The Cowboys are no pushover, and there's the altitude factor to consider, Laramie being more than 7,100 feet above sea level. The Red Raiders are an early two-touchdown favorite, though.

The pick: Texas Tech 41, Wyoming 24

Sept. 9: vs. Oregon

Last season: Did not play. Oregon went 10-3, 7-2 in the Pac-12.

The buzz: Texas Tech is ranked No. 24 in the USA TODAY AFCA coaches poll and is just outside The Associated Press Top 25. Oregon sits at No. 15 in both. As non-conference home openers go, this is the Red Raiders' biggest since at least 2002 when an Eli Manning-led Ole Miss came to town. A marquee quarterback matchup of Bo Nix against Tyler Shough has added sizzle since this is Shough's third year at Tech after he spent his first three seasons with Oregon.

The pick: Oregon 41, Texas Tech 38

Quarterback Bo Nix and No. 15 Oregon visit Texas Tech on Sept. 9 in one of the Red Raiders' most anticipated games of the season.

Sept. 16: vs. Tarleton State

Last season: Did not play. Tarleton State went 6-5, 1-3 in the Western Athletic Conference.

The buzz: Tarleton's area connections might be more interesting than the game: Head coach Todd Whitten was a grad assistant on Tech's 1989 All-American Bowl team. Also on staff are former Tech defensive line coach Fred Tate, former Springlake-Earth star Michael Walton, former Kansas State quarterback Jonathan Beasley and former Tech receiver Braden Hucks. The Red Raiders ought to win by as many as they want.

The pick: Texas Tech 55, Tarleton State 18

Sept. 23: at West Virginia

Last season: Texas Tech won 48-10. West Virginia went 5-7, 3-6 in the Big 12.

The buzz: West Virginia coach Neal Brown bristled at his team's being picked last in a 14-team Big 12. Nevertheless, Brown's under fire going into his fifth season, and his 0-4 record against the Red Raiders hasn't helped his case.

The pick: Texas Tech 33, West Virginia 27

Sept. 30: vs. Houston

Last season: Texas Tech won 33-30 in double overtime in a non-conference game. Houston went 8-5, 5-3 in the American Athletic Conference.

The buzz: Former Texas Tech QB Donovan Smith generated plenty of highlights in last year's game. He threw for 350 yards and two touchdowns, converted a game-saving fourth-and-20 in the first overtime and ran for the game-ending TD in the second overtime. Now he's coming back to Jones AT&T Stadium as the Cougars' starting quarterback, choosing a better chance for playing time over another competition with Tyler Shough and Behren Morton.

The pick: Texas Tech 37, Houston 31

Oct. 7: at Baylor

Last season: Baylor won 45-17. Baylor went 6-7, 4-5 in the Big 12.

The buzz: Last year's outcome was Texas Tech's worst loss of the season on two fronts: Largest margin and degree of surprise considering the Red Raiders were favored. That couldn't have sat well with Joey McGuire's staff, many of whom used to work for the Bears. On its past two trips to McLane Stadium, the Red Raiders have lost in down-to-the-wire games.

The pick: Texas Tech 28, Baylor 27

Oct. 14: vs. Kansas State

Last season: Kansas State won 37-28. K-State went 10-4, 7-2 in the Big 12.

The buzz: Has any Big 12 team owned Texas Tech more lately than Kansas State? The Wildcats have won seven in a row in the series and 11 of the past 12. The Red Raiders have to gain the upper hand again at some point, and this season, with the returning cast and playing at home, seems like the time.

The pick: Texas Tech 34, Kansas State 30

Oct. 21: at Brigham Young

Last season: Did not play. BYU went 8-5.

The buzz: Brigham Young's picked as an also-ran 11th in the Big 12 preseason media poll, but that might be a little harsh, and this could well be a tough assignment for the Red Raiders. On the road. An unfamiliar environment against a new Big 12 team. An opponent that's gone 11-1, 10-3 and 8-5 the past three seasons. The end of a season-opening, eight-game stretch before an open date. This is the kind of game that's make-or-break for a program intent on going places it hasn't gone much before.

The pick: Brigham Young 31, Texas Tech 24

Nov. 2: vs. TCU

Last season: TCU won 34-24. TCU went 13-2, 9-0 in the Big 12.

The buzz: The TCU team that beat Tech last season and made it all the way to the championship game of the College Football Playoff is not the TCU team anyone will see in 2023. The Horned Frogs lost a whopping eight players in the NFL draft, including Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan and one pick in each of the first four rounds from their dynamite offense.

The pick: Texas Tech 41, TCU 27.

Nov. 11: at Kansas

Last season: Texas Tech won 43-28. Kansas went 6-7, 3-6 in the Big 12.

The buzz: Kansas was a darling last season after a 5-0 start, but losing quarterback Jalon Daniels to injury contributed to the Jayhawks losing six of their last seven games. Daniels is back — and the media's preseason pick for Big 12 offensive player of the year. Can he break Tech's stranglehold on the series in which the Red Raiders are 22-2?

The pick: Texas Tech 31, Kansas 22

Central Florida, led by quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10), makes its first trip to Jones A&T Stadium in Nov. 18. Four former members of the American Athletic Conference are new members of the Big 12, and of those schools, Texas Tech gets Houston and UCF at home this season and Brigham Young on the road.

Nov. 18: vs. Central Florida

Last season: Did not play. UCF went 9-5, 6-2 in the American Athletic Conference.

The buzz: UCF coach Gus Malzahn has recruited legitimate power-five talent. Do the Knights have the depth to hold up all the way to the end of their first foray in the Big 12? This could be an entertaining game with dual-threat quarterback John Rhys Plumlee from UCF and Tech quarterback Tyler Shough and his receivers trading punches.

The pick: Texas Tech 44, UCF 29

Nov. 24: at Texas

Last season: Texas Tech won 37-34 in overtime. Texas went 8-5, 6-3 in the Big 12.

The buzz: Though Kirby Hocutt and other Texas Tech officials would love to keep playing Texas in non-conference play after the Longhorns depart for the SEC in 2024, this looks like the last meeting for the foreseeable future. Red Raiders would like nothing better than to part with a two-game win streak in the series and their third victory in Austin in five trips.

The pick: Texas 45, Texas Tech 35

